´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture

Barcelona's star trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar and revealed that they are not the frequent party-goers some might expect them to be, according to team-mate Ivan Rakitic.
Messi, Suarez and Neymar are among the world's most recognisable and highest-paid footballers, but Rakitic is adamant that they do not use their status in order to exploit Barcelona's nightlife.
The Croatian joined Barca from Sevilla in 2014 and has settled well, with the 28-year-old highlighting the club's family culture.
"I know people think footballers' lives are about glamour, crazy parties," he told Novi List. "But recently Suarez invited me to his 30th birthday, and it was the same as if anyone else invited me.
"We bought him a present, sat down, had a dinner, conversation, had some fun and that is it.
"The whole world is given a story of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, but those guys are just like everyone else. There's nothing special [about them].
"The majority of Barca players, including Messi, Suarez and me are family people and avoid parties, bars."
Rakitic also lifted the lid on what Barca players do for entertainment while travelling to matches, and Ludo is a particularly favourites amongst he and a select few.
"When we travel, we always play Ludo and joke each other after," he said.
"Pepe Costa [a club advisor], Messi, Suarez and [Javier] Mascherano are in one team; [Andres] Iniesta, [Sergio] Busquets and [Jordi] Alba and me are the second team.
"It started during [Pep] Guardiola's last season. It is fun, better than putting your earphones on and isolating yourself from friends on the bus or plane. Recently we travelled to Qatar and spent six hours playing it."
