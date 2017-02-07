Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak

Avram Grant will call time on his spell as Ghana head coach when his contract expires at the end of February, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed.

Ghana suffered a 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final loss to eventual winners Cameroon this month, having been beaten on penalties in the 2015 final.

His last game at the helm was Saturday's last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in the third-place play-off.

The GFA confirmed its search for a successor could begin immediately and that Grant, though under contract until February 28, may seek new employment.

Grant took charge of the Black Stars – 2010 World Cup quarter-finalists – in December 2014.