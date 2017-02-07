Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace

Yohan Cabaye is flattered by links with a move to Marseille but is focused on helping Crystal Palace's Premier League survival bid.

Cabaye joined Palace from Paris Saint-Germain as a club-record signing in 2015 and started Saturday's 4-0 thumping at home to Sunderland, which left them two points adrift of safety.

The midfielder played under Marseille boss Rudi Garcia at Lille, winning the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in 2010-11.

While Cabaye is honoured to hear about reported interest from Marseille, he insists Palace are his sole point of attention.

"It's flattering, because Marseille are one of the biggest French clubs. But I have my life in London, my club, and I'm focused on that," he told L'Equipe Enquete.

"I have a great respect for Rudi, the coach and the person he is. But we're in a complicated situation, that's the reality at my club.

"What I can say is that the only connection I have with Marseille is that my fourth daughter was born there, that's all."