Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´

Leicester City claim embattled manager Claudio Ranieri retains the full support of the club's owners despite the threat of relegation looming large for the Premier League champions.
Following the stunning success of last season, the Foxes have struggled to hit the same heights this time around and are on a four-match losing run in the league, during which they have conceded 10 goals and scored none, leaving them one point above the drop zone.
Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United prompted an increase in calls for Ranieri's removal, but the Italian has now been given a vote of confidence by the club.
A statement released on Tuesday read: "In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its First Team Manager, Claudio Ranieri.
CLUB STATEMENT: #lcfc would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for Claudio Ranieri:
"While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.
"The entire club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead."
Former Chelsea manager Ranieri was appointed as Leicester boss in July 2015 after Nigel Pearson had saved the club from relegation during the previous season.
Starting the 2015-16 campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders, Leicester stunned the sporting world by lasting the pace and finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal at the Premier League's summit - the club's first top-flight honour.
Despite holding on to most of their title-winning squad, the loss of midfielder N'Golo Kante to current table-toppers Chelsea is viewed as a significant contributing factor to Leicester's subsequent troubles.
In addition, PFA Players' Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez has failed to rediscover his best form, while Jamie Vardy - scorer of 24 goals last term - has only netted on five occasions so far this season.
Leicester visit relegation rivals Swansea City on Sunday.
