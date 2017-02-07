Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich

Omar Bogle scored twice in his first Wigan Athletic start to secure a 2-2 draw and prevent Norwich City from claiming a fourth successive Championship victory.
Norwich beat Wolves, Birmingham City and Cardiff City in the build-up to Tuesday's clash, but their resurgence was halted by Bogle netting twice on his home debut after a January move from Grimsby Town.
The visitors took the lead just before the break, as Portugal international Nelson Oliveira looped a header over Jakob Haugaard and into the net.
But Bogle hit back just after the hour-mark, powering a header in from close range after Michael Jacobs' corner was not dealt with.
PHOTO: @OmarBogle9 celebrates his superb free-kick against @NorwichCityFC #wafc pic.twitter.com/9lh1RNmp9E— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) February 7, 2017
The 24-year-old then doubled his tally six minutes later, coolly curling a lovely free-kick over the Norwich wall and beyond the wrong-footed John Ruddy.
Norwich were level again shortly after, though, as on-loan Ajax defender Mitchell Dijks beat Haugaard to the ball at a set-piece and applied a simple finish, salvaging a point for Alex Neil's men, who had designs on moving up to sixth before the match.
