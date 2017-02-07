Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals

Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 1-0 at the Allianz Arena courtesy of a first-half goal from Douglas Costa to book their ticket for the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.
The Brazil international found the net early in the first half with a low shot from 20 yards out that took a deflection off Luiz Gustavo on its way past Koen Casteels.
All eyes were on Costa ahead of Tuesday's game following his recent comments that he could be on the move come the end of the season in order to get more playing time elsewhere, even if Carlo Ancelotti was quick to downplay suggestions the winger could leave.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk star was unperturbed by all the commotion, though, as he put in a fine performance against a weakened Wolfsburg.
Head coach Valerien Ismael opted to rest players such as Diego Benaglio, Jeffrey Bruma and Mario Gomez with an eye on his side's upcoming Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim and the absence of their stars showed on the pitch.
Wolfsburg struggled to create any chances of note as they seemed happy to sit back and defend, even after Costa's early opener, and Bayern thus cruised to a comfortable, yet narrow, victory.
Bayern dominated play right from the start and deservedly went a goal up in the 17th minute when Costa found the net in somewhat fortunate fashion.
The Brazilian winger opted to try his luck from the edge of the box after being played in by Thiago Alcantara and his low shot took a deflection off former Bayern midfielder Luiz Gustavo to leave goalkeeper Casteels without a chance.
YEEHAA!! It may have taken a deflection on its way in, but do we mind?! #FCBWOB 1-0 pic.twitter.com/YD7YLUZE93— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 7, 2017
The home side had an opportunity to double their lead 10 minutes before the break when Xabi Alonso found Mats Hummels in a dangerous position with a clever free kick, but the unmarked centre-back failed to get his header on target from eight yards out.
Bayern remained firmly in charge after the interval and Thiago was next to threaten when he headed just over the crossbar after some good work from Costa down the left.
The titleholders kept on pushing for a second goal and Casteels did well to deny Costa when the winger unleashed a powerful shot from a narrow angle, before David Alaba sent a long-range strike just wide.
Wolfsburg brought on Gomez in an attempt to get back into the game, but it was fellow substitute Yunus Malli who had his side’s biggest chance in the closing stages of the game, firing straight at goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after a quick break.
The visitors finally started pushing forward in the final five minutes, but Neuer proved to be too much of an obstacle as he kept his first clean sheet of 2017 to help his side progress.
|Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
|Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
|Emery backs Areola after error
|Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
|Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
|Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
|It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
|Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
|Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl
|Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich
|Lahm to retire at end of the season
|Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final
|PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish
|Roma 4 Fiorentina 0: In-form Dzeko helps Spalletti´s men up to second
|Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals
|Montpellier 1 Monaco 2: Unbeaten run stretches to 30
|´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture
|Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian
|PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture
|Boateng hails Klopp as ´the best coach in the whole world´
|Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension
|Allegri to rest Chiellini, Marchisio for Juventus´ trip to Crotone
|Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund
|Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
|Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak
|Inter star Brozovic suffers broken toe
|Albrighton slams Leicester displays ahead of key week
|Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban
|Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence
|Cerezo blasts Aguero for ´stupid´ Atletico Madrid exit
|Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home
|Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off
|Casillas can return to Spain set-up - Lopetegui
|Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´
|Srna: Modric is the world´s best midfielder
|Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career
|Bayern reject Barcelona offer for rising star Tillman
|Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace
|Montella: Bacca will start if he picks a good restaurant!
|Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona
|Lyon to ´severely punish´ Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards
|Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier
|Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack
|Silvestre hopes Martial doesn´t leave United like Pogba
|´No team is unbeatable´ - De Laurentiis and Napoli ready for Madrid
|Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival
|Zabaleta: Aguero can cope with City benching
|Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas
|Lewandowski crowned Poland´s best for sixth consecutive year
|Pjanic: Juventus in great shape
|Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo
|Simeone calls for belief ahead of Barca trip
|Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner
|BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot
|Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments
|Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref
|Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona
|Courtois credits ´demanding´ Conte for Chelsea form
|Emery defends under-fire Matuidi
|Fekir open to LaLiga move
|Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
|Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
|Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
|Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
|Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
|Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
|Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
|Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
|Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
|Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
|Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
|Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
|Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
|Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
|´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
|Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
|Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
|Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
|Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
|Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
|Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
|Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
|We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
|It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
|Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat