Article

Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final

7 February 2017 23:13

Luis Suarez helped Barcelona into another Copa del Rey final but he will be forced to miss it as he was sent off in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou that secured a nervy 3-2 aggregate triumph.

The Uruguay international opened the scoring against the run of play, tapping in after Miguel Angel Moya had only managed to parry Lionel Messi's effort in the 43rd minute.

But, after Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco had been dismissed, substitute Kevin Gameiro atoned for his penalty miss by levelling the scores on the night from close range seven minutes from time.

Barca just needed to keep their cool and hold on for a shot at a third consecutive Copa title, but Suarez was the third man to pick up a second booking as he caught Koke while competing for a header.

Diego Simeone's side had been well on top when they fell behind to Suarez's simple finish, with Roberto dismissed early in the second half and Antoine Griezmann having an effort incorrectly disallowed for offside almost immediately after.

Atletico surrendered their numerical advantage 21 minutes from time, Carrasco clattering into Arda Turan to get his second yellow, and yet their best chance to score was still to come.

Gerard Pique was adjudged to have brought down Gameiro in the box, but after he picked himself up to take the spot-kick, the Frenchman fired it against the top of the crossbar.

Deflated by that blow, Atletico's threat faded before Suarez's late indiscretion – leading to his first Barca dismissal – briefly revitalised them, but Luis Enrique's men dug deep to make it through.

Despite being up against it for much of the opening half, Barca came close to breaking the deadlock early on when Suarez's low strike forced a near-post save from Moya.

Atletico responded with a swift counter-attack and Carrasco should have done better after creating space to shoot deep inside the box, but his effort was too close to Jasper Cillessen.

There was another warning shot from the visitors in the 11th minute, Cillessen having to quickly change direction to keep out Griezmann's header before gathering the loose ball.

A powerful Diego Godin header and some urgent defending from Jordi Alba to thwart Griezmann underlined the growing threat of Simeone's side.

But they failed to make their superiority count and Barca pounced against the run of play on the stroke of half-time, Suarez prodding home from Messi's saved effort.

Atletico were handed added impetus when Roberto was given his marching orders having gone in studs-up on Filipe Luis, but a poor decision from the assistant referee to flag Griezmann offside as he picked out the bottom corner denied them a leveller.

Their momentum appeared to be stifled when Carrasco mindlessly fouled Arda to call his evening to an end, and Messi almost put the tie to bed with a stunning free-kick that cracked the underside of the crossbar from 30 yards.

But Pique's foul on Gameiro handed Atletico a penalty from which the 29-year-old missed, only to make amends with a tap-in from compatriot Griezmann's assist three minutes later.

Suarez was flagged offside late on as he sought to seal Barca's progression, but he soon ended his own involvement in this year's competition with a foul that led to the game's third red card.

Simeone's side pushed to force it to extra time, but came up short and Barca will meet either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the final, with the sides playing on Wednesday in a tie that is goalless after the first leg.

 

Key Opta Facts:

- Barcelona will be looking to become the first team to win the Copa del Rey three times in a row since 1953, when they also achieved the feat.
- Luis Suarez has scored five goals in his last six appearances against Atletico Madrid in all competitions.
- Diego Pablo Simeone has not won in any of his 10 visits to Camp Nou as Atletico manager (D5 L5).
- In fact, Atletico have failed to win in their last 17 games against Barcelona at the Camp Nou (D6 L11), their last win was in 2006.

- Atletico have missed more penalties than any other LaLiga side this season in all competitions (five from eight attempts).

 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 8 February

01:59 Nadal: I would like to be Real Madrid president
01:58 Roma inspired by Super Bowl - Spalletti
01:41 Emery backs Areola after error
01:18 Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up
00:52 Luis Enrique not confident of winning Suarez appeal
00:31 Ancelotti: Bayern should have decided game sooner
00:24 It´s what the referee wanted - Suarez hits out after red card
00:06 Simeone´s pride after Copa del Rey exit
00:03 Lahm on par with Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller - Scholl

Tuesday 7 February

23:54 Bogle double on home debut holds Norwich
23:18 Lahm to retire at end of the season
23:13 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (3-2 agg): Suarez scores, sees red - misses final
23:10 PSG 2 Lille 1: Controversial late Lucas strike bails out champions in dramatic finish
22:41 Roma 4 Fiorentina 0: In-form Dzeko helps Spalletti´s men up to second
22:36 Bayern Munich 1 Wolfsburg 0: Costa fires holders into DFB-Pokal quarter-finals
21:11 Montpellier 1 Monaco 2: Unbeaten run stretches to 30
21:02 ´MSN avoid partying´ – Rakitic enjoying Barca´s family culture
19:33 Pirlo would have been good for Manchester United - Darmian
19:07 PES 2017 makes Chapecoense gesture
18:58 Boateng hails Klopp as ´the best coach in the whole world´
18:37 Quaresma agrees Besiktas extension
18:05 Allegri to rest Chiellini, Marchisio for Juventus´ trip to Crotone
17:42 Tuchel backs Gotze to come good at Dortmund
17:12 Wagner and Monk charged over Huddersfield-Leeds melee
17:11 Grant set for Ghana departure after AFCON heartbreak
16:34 Inter star Brozovic suffers broken toe
16:33 Albrighton slams Leicester displays ahead of key week
15:34 Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban
15:17 Leicester not in crisis - Ranieri calm after vote of confidence
15:10 Cerezo blasts Aguero for ´stupid´ Atletico Madrid exit
14:58 Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home
14:42 Oscar gets competitive debut goal as Shanghai SIPG win AFC Champions League play-off
14:38 Casillas can return to Spain set-up - Lopetegui
14:26 Ranieri has Leicester´s ´unwavering support´
14:02 Srna: Modric is the world´s best midfielder
13:33 Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career
13:07 Bayern reject Barcelona offer for rising star Tillman
12:30 Cabaye flattered by Marseille links but focused on Palace
12:09 Montella: Bacca will start if he picks a good restaurant!
11:53 Iniesta, Busquets return for Barcelona
11:50 Lyon to ´severely punish´ Ghezzal and Tolisso for red cards
11:16 Tiote leaves Newcastle for China´s second tier
10:28 Pescara president vows to quit after arson attack
07:07 Silvestre hopes Martial doesn´t leave United like Pogba
05:56 ´No team is unbeatable´ - De Laurentiis and Napoli ready for Madrid
05:03 Simpson and Leicester united behind Ranieri in fight for survival
03:00 Zabaleta: Aguero can cope with City benching
02:00 Lyon open to Lacazette exit - Aulas

Monday 6 February

23:53 Lewandowski crowned Poland´s best for sixth consecutive year
23:11 Pjanic: Juventus in great shape
21:42 Real Madrid hit back at mayor of Vigo
21:28 Simeone calls for belief ahead of Barca trip
21:14 Bacca after Montella spat: I was wrong, I will pay for dinner
21:02 BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot
20:18 Calhanoglu denies Chelsea transfer comments
20:00 Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref
19:59 Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona
18:47 Courtois credits ´demanding´ Conte for Chelsea form
18:22 Emery defends under-fire Matuidi
17:23 Fekir open to LaLiga move
17:14 Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
17:02 Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
16:56 Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
16:29 Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
16:09 Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
15:24 Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
14:41 Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
14:08 Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
13:42 Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
13:18 Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
13:17 Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
12:31 Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
11:29 Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
11:19 Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
10:48 ´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
09:54 Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
09:34 Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
03:27 Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
02:47 Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
00:46 Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
00:13 Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
00:08 Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
00:06 We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
00:04 It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
00:02 Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat

Facebook