Allegri condemns alleged arson attack outside Pescara president´s home

An alleged arson attack outside the home of Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani has left a "bad impression" on Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.
The fire brigade were called after two cars parked outside Sebastiani's home were set on fire at approximately 0330 CET on Tuesday.
Sebastiani, who had criticised supporters for protesting following Pescara's 6-2 thrashing at home to Lazio last weekend, said he was "outraged" and has vowed to walk away from the club at the end of the season.
Serie A organisers released a statement to condemn what they described as "a disgraceful act of vandalism" and express their support for Sebastiani.
And Allegri, who spent two separate spells at the Stadio Adriatico as a player, feels the incident gives an unfortunate impression of the city.
"It left a bad impression on me because these things shouldn't happen in life, never mind football," he told a news conference.
"Unfortunately it's not easy to win, it's not easy to stay in Serie A.
"They're in a very difficult period but, even if they went down, they'd always have the opportunity of coming back up to Serie A.
"Pescara is a beautiful place to be, a very civilised city. I'm very attached to Pescara and I regret what's happened because it gives a bad impression of the city.
"Pescara are at the bottom of the table and I'd like to see them in another position."
