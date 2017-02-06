Article

Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans

6 February 2017 00:13

Leonardo Ulloa still remains an important part of Leicester City's squad despite his recent outbursts, says Claudio Ranieri.

Ulloa - who is currently sidelined with a thigh problem - hit out at Ranieri during the transfer window as a move away from the club failed to materialise, saying he had been "betrayed" by the Italian.

The striker went on to say he would not play for the Foxes again but Ranieri insists Ulloa remains part of his plans as Leicester look to avoid relegation the season after winning the title.

"Ulloa has a little problem, I have spoken with him. Of course he is not happy, but when he is ready to play, he will get the chance to play football," Ranieri told a media conference.

"It is normal, [everything] between me and him is good."

Leicester's plight was dealt a further blow on Sunday as they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester United, a result that leaves the reigning champions one point above the relegation zone.

The Foxes are now winless in five league matches - including four successive defeats - but Ranieri remains convinced his squad can avoid the drop this term.

"Everybody is frustrated," he added. "In the dressing room of course we aren't happy, we are very sad, but it is important to react.

"We were solid and strong last season, it is the same this season, just without the results but we are ready to fight until the end.

"It's difficult but I am used to fighting, and also my players are used to fighting because Leicester always fighting in last 10 years, and I am very confident in this [survival].

"Last season I said that everything was right for us, this season everything is wrong for us, that's football.

"But we are together, we are solid, there is a solid dressing room. I said if they [the players] don't want me then go to the chairman, but they don't go there. We are together."

