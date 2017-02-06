Pjanic: Juventus in great shape

Miralem Pjanic feels Juventus are "in great shape" after seeing off Inter 1-0 on Sunday, but the midfielder has stressed the most important part of the season has yet to come.

The reigning champions are on track to win their sixth Scudetto in a row, the Bianconeri holding a six-point lead over second-placed Napoli with a game in hand.

It would be a first league title for Pjanic after his move from Roma ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, and the Bosnian midfielder is optimistic over their chances of winning silverware.

"We are in great shape at the moment, we are playing some good football and have struck a fine balance between scoring goals and keeping them out," he told the club's official website.

"Inter made life difficult for us but our home form has always been our ace in the hole. We rarely let things slip and you saw why on Sunday.

"Our squad is deep and packed with quality; when you have strength in depth like that it allows the boss to tailor the starting XI for whatever opposition.

"The most important part of the campaign is just beginning and we need to make sure we are ready for it. The further we go, the smaller the margin for error; the sides behind us will not give up the chase and we must not rest on our laurels."