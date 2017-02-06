Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw

Luis Enrique called on Barcelona's fans to be vocal as they look to reach the Copa del Rey final by eliminating Atletico Madrid, and insists his team will not play for a draw.
The Barca boss thinks Tuesday will be a "special day" at Camp Nou as his players look to finish the job they started by claiming a 2-1 semi-final lead in the first leg.
Progression would send the club to a fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final and a third with Luis Enrique as head coach after they won the trophy in each of his first two seasons in charge.
That is a record the 46-year-old is proud of, but he stresses Barca will not be on the defensive even though they hold the advantage.
"It is extremely important," Luis Enrique said at his pre-match media conference.
"We have our fans there, it is our stadium and the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. We have a clear advantage and the other team has to score two goals to have a chance and turn around the tie.
"So they will be obligated to come out more and attack and try to create problems for us. I'm convinced we are going to resolve those situations but we are going to need the support from our fans to go through.
"It always is vital we get that, but especially now we have the chance to go to a fourth straight final.
Luis Enrique: "Our fans are of the utmost importance. We are going to need them because this tie is not over" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/7N6J3iOPcL— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2017
"They have to score. The result was good for us in the first leg but we don't want to go for a draw. We want to come out, score and win the game. Other teams might do something differently, but not us and this approach has always worked for us in every competition.
"But we are going to suffer for sure and it would be ridiculous to think that it will be easy.
"It is a big challenge, a very attractive one, and I hope we will come out of the tie. It should be a special day for everybody.
"This is a very attractive tournament for us. We are the team that has won the most Copa del Rey titles. So to be able to win would be a feather in our cap.
"Of course getting to the final does not mean anything if you don't win it. But I am very excited to get to the third straight final with me as a coach and our fourth overall if we get past such a great rival like Atletico Madrid."
Barca are expecting Diego Simeone to employ an unusually attacking strategy as Atletico look to produce a comeback.
Luis Enrique said: "One goal is not good enough for them. At Camp Nou I have always seen Atletico play well, normally back in defence than pressuring up the field, but because of the circumstances we could see them take more risks.
"That is what will be difficult about the game. Beyond the overall result of the semi-final we want to win the game, so it could be a nice match to watch."
|Fekir open to LaLiga move
|Depay not singled out by Genesio despite dreadful performance
|Keane pictured training with Al Ahli
|Broos´ 23 friends key to Cameroon´s AFCON triumph
|Luis Enrique ready for ´special day´, vows not to play for draw
|Thiago passed fit for Wolfsburg clash
|Messi, Alba and Umtiti backed by Luis Enrique over ban threat
|Luis Enrique: I do not keep secrets from Messi
|Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern
|Martial rubbishes talk of Manchester United exit
|Ibrahimovic still short of secret United goal target
|Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win
|Pique back in training ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown
|Lacazette talks up Barcelona as striker confirms desire to leave Lyon
|Belichick hails mental toughness of record-breaking Patriots
|´Hurt´ Wenger says Chelsea drubbing was difficult to watch
|Juventus hold talks to finalise Hernanes deal with Hebei China Fortune
|Hazard: I´m a better player than in 2015
|Pochettino: Spurs need time to become world´s best
|Klopp takes responsibility for Liverpool slump
|Burnley can upset Chelsea charge - Keane
|Want-away Ulloa remains part of Ranieri´s plans
|Pioli claims Inter ´paid dearly´ for refereeing decisions
|We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour
|It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia
|Cuper trying to ignore final record after Cameroon defeat
|Dortmund condemn attacks on RB Leipzig fans
|Broos expects more from AFCON champions Cameroon
|Juventus 1 Inter 0: Cuadrado stunner ends visitors´ fine run
|Egypt 1 Cameroon 2: Last-gasp Aboubakar clinches AFCON title
|Van Persie wins Istanbul derby after instigating tempestuous Tosic dismissal
|Neymar: Barca can catch Real Madrid
|Leicester players are happy with me - Ranieri
|Mourinho vows to keep fighting for top four after ´easy´ win over Leicester
|Schmeichel bemoans ´embarrassing´ Leicester campaign
|Mata admits he was ´a bit lucky´ to escape red card for Vardy lunge
|Brighton snatch draw but still second, Huddersfield beat Leeds in fiery derby
|Aguero fails to guarantee Manchester City future
|Leicester City 0 Manchester United 3: Ibrahimovic makes history as top-four hopes are rekindled
|Hamann slams Liverpool´s ´strange´ Klopp renewal
|Ibrahimovic backs up ´fine wine´ claims with Premier League haul
|Of course he will keep his place! - Guardiola so impressed with Jesus
|Clement unhappy with City´s late winner
|Hat-trick of headers in four-goal haul for Parolo as Lazio thump Pescara
|Substitute Dembele hits 24-minute hat-trick as Celtic extend record run
|City saviour Jesus delights in match-winning double
|Casillas won Porto the game - Sporting boss Jesus rues Iker´s wonder-save
|I treat Niang as if he were my son - Mazzarri
|Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1: Jesus heroics move hosts up to third
|Montella still believes in Europe despite damaging Sampdoria defeat
|Ill Rooney left out of Manchester United squad
|Bellerin reassures fans after Chelsea concussion
|Hazard reminds me of Messi - Martinez
|In-demand Douglas Costa prepared to consider Bayern exit
|AC Milan 0 Sampdoria 1: Muriel leaves Montella´s top-three hopes in tatters
|Nasri misses penalty as Sevilla lose ground in title race
|Caceres rejects AC Milan offer
|Rafinha suffers broken nose in nasty clash with Ter Stegen
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toprak signing
|Ranieri: The fairytale is over - but Leicester are not losers
|Liverpool have sixth-best squad in Premier League - Carragher
|Jesus: Guardiola was the only manager to phone me
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Adelaide United 1: Galekovic injured as champions lose basement battle
|Hernanes could make China move - agent
|Mourinho hints at Carrick departure
|Guardiola calls for time to overhaul squad
|Mourinho: Man United cannot just sign rivals´ best players like Bayern
|Tuchel: Dortmund should have beaten Leipzig 4-0
|Paris Saint-Germain were not pleasant to watch, admits Emery
|Brazilians are physical - Jesus fighting qualities no surprise to Guardiola
|Torres renewal depends on results - Simeone
|Seventh heaven for record-breaking Napoli as Hamsik and Mertens net hat-tricks
|Bilic grateful for Fonte´s Southampton secrets
|Burkina Faso 1 Ghana 0: Late Alain Traore stunner seals bronze
|Chasing Chelsea is hungry work, Pochettino reminds Redknapp
|Dijon 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Silva and Cavani keep champions in touch
|Celta Vigo versus Real Madrid postponed
|Klopp tells Liverpool players to accept ´criticism from everywhere´
|Tottenham striker Kane targets trophies after winner against Middlesbrough
|Luis Enrique riled by Messi substitution talk
|Zola ends drought, Ritchie sends Newcastle top
|Messi breaks Koeman´s Barcelona free-kick record
|Tottenham 1 Middlesbrough 0: Kane benefits from Bernardo´s charity
|Borussia Dortmund 1 RB Leipzig 0: Aubameyang header does Bayern a favour
|Four-star Lukaku nets Premier League´s milestone hat-trick
|Atletico Madrid 2 Leganes 0: Two-goal Torres justifies Simeone selection
|Luis Enrique hails ´spectacular´ Neymar after contentious Mestre comments
|Dyche proud in defeat, Mazzarri angry in victory
|Bournemouth are looking over shoulder - Howe
|Oxlade-Chamberlain likes ´Wenger Out´ post by accident
|A-League Review: Cahill sent off in bizarre fashion in ill-tempered derby defeat
|Enthusiastic Moyes confident Sunderland can beat the drop
|Perhaps he doesn´t like shaking hands - Hughes bemused by Pulis snub
|Lukaku one of the world´s best, claims Koeman
|Allardyce apologises to fans for fearful Palace
|Bayern openness frustrates Ancelotti
|Monaco 3 Nice 0: Falcao at the double in crucial title clash
|Liverpool display makes no sense – exasperated Klopp at a loss
|Barcelona break 100-goal barrier in Athletic romp
|Rodwell overdue - Happy Jack finally starts a Premier League win
|In three Champions League finals, I won one - Conte´s title warning to Chelsea
|Pioli tips Inter for silverware challenge
|Everton 6 Bournemouth 3: Four-goal Lukaku sees off visitors in nine-goal thriller
|Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 0: Alcacer ends long wait for LaLiga goal
|Watford 2 Burnley 1: Deeney and Niang punish early Hendrick red
|Southampton 1 West Ham 3: Bilic´s men bounce back from City thrashing
|Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4: Rapid Defoe double seals huge win
|Hull City 2 Liverpool 0: Reds´ misery deepens in KCOM defeat
|West Brom 1 Stoke City 0: Morrison maintains Pulis´ fine record
|Bellerin didn´t know Chelsea scored - Wenger sheds light on defender injury
|Bayern Munich 1 Schalke 1: Scrappy draw opens door for Leipzig
|Lamela and I joke about River Plate rumours - Pochettino
|Lahm makes 500th Bayern appearance vs Schalke
|Not in England - Conte rejects Alonso foul claims
|Klopp tight-lipped on Can´s Liverpool future
|Smalling warns United not to underestimate Leicester
|Arsenal have the resilience, claims defiant Wenger
|Zidane wants more from Ronaldo and Benzema
|Allegri pays tribute to Evra
|Win deserved but not easy, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Chelsea have won nothing yet - Kante warning after Arsenal demolition
|Chelsea had to put right Arsenal defeat - Cahill revels in revenge
|Egypt v Cameroon: Two AFCON powerhouses seek further glory
|Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1: Hazard thrills for Conte´s champions-elect
|Cassano wants to continue Serie A career
|Celta Vigo v Real Madrid under threat of postponement
|Morata wants Real Madrid stay, insists Zidane
|Dybala can win Ballon d´Or - Allegri hails under-fire Juventus forward
|It´s not easy to be worth £89m - Mkhitaryan urges patience with Pogba
|Montella hopes Caceres can ease Milan´s injury woes
|Payet needs time to shine at Marseille - Gomis
|Beckham allegations ´deliberately innacurate´, says spokesman
|Milan eat turkey - Montella denies a vegan diet is behind slump
|Icardi next in line after Higuain and Pratto for Argentina
|Kane reveals Defoe inspiration
|Buffon could play beyond 2018 World Cup - agent
|Arena: No rift with Cameron over political views
|Mourinho: I´m not big enough to comment on Man United legends
|Arsenal and Chelsea to play in China
|Neymar ´way better´ than Ronaldo - Pele
|United States 1 Jamaica 0: Morris gives Arena first win back
|Klopp: Liverpool players must be more clever like Chelsea
|Mourinho wants United players out of ´comfort zone´
|Wenger to decide Arsenal future on ´gut feeling´