Love game: Bouchard loses romantic bet in Patriots´ Super Bowl win

Eugenie Bouchard did not see the New England Patriots coming from behind to win Super Bowl LI, and it may have landed her in an awkward situation.

When Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception which Robert Alford returned for a touchdown, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Bouchard thought it was safe to declare the Atlanta Falcons the victors on Twitter.

An opportunistic user decided to take the chance to respond by posing a romantic wager to Bouchard, asking her for a date should the Patriots do the seemingly unthinkable and win.

The world number 45 backed her prediction and agreed, not envisioning what was coming next.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

The Patriots scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history, and the nerves set in for Bouchard.

Omfg — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

And there was a new date in her calendar when James White sealed a 34-28 victory for the Patriots with the winning touchdown, with Bouchard learning the hard way that she should not write off one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.