Keane pictured training with Al Ahli

Former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane has been pictured training with Al Ahli as speculation continues over his next club.

The 36-year-old left LA Galaxy in November after five years with the MLS side and, despite being linked with a handful of sides in England including Premier League Sunderland, he remains a free agent.

Al Ahli tweeted pictures on Monday of Keane at a training session in the United Arab Emirates, along with the caption: "Irish star Robbie Keane takes part in morning drills".

Preston North End, Wolves and Leeds United are among the clubs to have been linked with Ireland's record goalscorer, who insisted after leaving Galaxy that he did not want to retire.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham forward revealed last month that he had rejected approaches from some sides and is still considering others.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

"I had to knock back a couple of offers… Maybe a little too far away," he told talkSPORT.

"I've got a few offers on the table at the moment, I've had a lot of people asking me to come back to Leeds, Wolves and so on."

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan and winger Everton Ribeiro, a six-time Brazil international, are two of the more stellar names on Al Ahli's books.

They sit fourth in the Arabian Gulf League table after 17 matches, nine points behind leaders Al Jazira.