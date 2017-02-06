Related

Article

It was like a Champions League semi-final - Allegri marvels at Derby d´Italia

6 February 2017 00:04

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus' 1-0 Derby d'Italia win over Inter bore resemblance to a Champions League semi-final showdown.

Juan Cuadrado's stunning first-half goal proved the difference in a fiery encounter at Juventus Stadium, with the two sides closely matched besides the Colombia international's moment of magic.

Having gone six points clear at the top of Serie A with victory, Allegri acknowledged the supreme standard on show in the crunch clash.

"I am very happy with today's win," he told Mediaset Premium. "It was a match of a very high quality.

"It felt like a Champions League quarter-final or semi-final, both in terms of individual talent and the overall performance.

"In the first half, we did well to control a balanced game and find a goal in the final minute, and, in the second half, we created enough opportunities to score again."

Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic placed extra significance on beating in-form Inter, revelling in taking points from a title rival.

"It was a good game against a strong side," he said. "We wanted this victory and now we're happy.

"We've opened up a bigger gap to one of the favourites, so we're happy and we will carry on like this. It's a long road [to the title], but we are doing very well."

 

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 22 +29 54
2 Napoli 23 +29 48
3 Roma 22 +23 47
4 Lazio 23 +14 43
5 Internazionale 23 +13 42
6 Atalanta 23 +11 42
7 Fiorentina 22 +9 37
8 Milan 22 +5 37
9 Torino 23 +7 32
10 Sampdoria 23 -3 30
11 Chievo 23 -8 29
12 Udinese 23 -2 29
13 Bologna 22 -11 27
14 Sassuolo 23 -5 27
15 Cagliari 23 -16 27
16 Genoa 23 -6 25
17 Empoli 23 -17 22
18 Palermo 23 -23 14
19 Crotone 22 -18 13
20 Pescara 23 -31 9

