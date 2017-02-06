Icardi gets two-match ban for kicking ball at ref

Inter stars Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic have been slapped with two-match bans following the club's fiery defeat to Juventus in the Derby d'Italia.

The duo are scheduled to miss the upcoming Serie A matches against Empoli and Bologna as a result of the suspensions.

Inter have confirmed they are considering whether or not to appeal against the punishments and will make a decision after receiving the referee's report.

Perisic's ban comes after he was sent off in the 1-0 loss in Turin, a result which ended a seven-match league winning streak for Inter.

The winger saw red in stoppage-time for dissent against referee Nicola Rizzoli after the visitors were denied what they thought was a strong late claim for a penalty.

Icardi did not receive a card on the pitch, but he was punished retrospectively for kicking the ball towards Rizzoli in protest, narrowly missing the official.

The club captain was also fined €10,000, with Serie A highlighting his act of protest had come "with accompanying gestures".

Inter's statement on Monday read: "Following the disciplinary sanctions levied against its players Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, Internazionale would like to announce that the club has asked to view the referee's report before deciding whether or not to formally appeal."

Speaking after the match, head coach Stefano Pioli said Inter had "paid dearly for the errors" made by Rizzoli in the match.