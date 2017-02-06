BVB vow to punish ´violent´ fans after RB Leipzig riot

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has vowed to punish the fans who were involved in the violent scenes before Saturday's Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig.

German police arrested 28 people relating to attacks on visiting fans before this weekend's match.

According to local police, some RB Leipzig fans were pelted with various missiles including bottles and stones as they made their way to Signal Iduna Park, with violence also directed towards children and families.

Arrests were made for assault, grievous bodily harm, breach of the peace and resisting arrest and Watzke has made it clear Dortmund will do everything within their powers to prevent a repeat.

"Now two days after the events during the match against RB Leipzig we are still in shock over the level of violence and insults that took place," a statement from Watzke read.

"I would like to express my sympathy to the fans of RB Leipzig and also to the police.

"We are evaluating the despicable things that happened and have already identified some culprits.

"I ask you for a little bit more patience, because being thorough is more important than being fast. Next week we will inform everybody about what we found and will punish the culprits as hard as possible.

"It is very important that we take our time to evaluate, so we can be sure to find the right people. I ask for your patience, I can assure you we will do everything possible to make sure this never happens again."