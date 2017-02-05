Rafinha suffers broken nose in nasty clash with Ter Stegen

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha suffered a broken nose in his nasty clash with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen against Athletic Bilbao.

The club confirmed the extent of the problem after the Brazil international was left bloodied on the pitch having been accidentally kneed in the face by the shot stopper.

Barca won Saturday's match at Camp Nou 3-0 to move within one point of leaders Real Madrid, although they have played two games more.

Rafinha had to be replaced by Ivan Rakitic early in the second half after receiving treatment for several minutes.

"The club's medical services have carried out tests and confirmed that the first-team player Rafinha Alcantara has a fractured nose and his return will depend on how his injury heals," read Barca's statement.

"Rafinha, who started the match, had to come off in the 50th minute with his side 2-0 up following an accidental clash with Ter Stegen."

The 23-year-old's agency tweeted an image of Rafihna recovering adding that "he is thankful for the affection he has received and hopes to return soon".