Nasri misses penalty as Sevilla lose ground in title race

Samir Nasri missed a penalty as Sevilla were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Villarreal, losing ground on Real Madrid and Barcelona in LaLiga's title race.

Nasri produced a tame spot-kick that was easily saved by Sergio Asenjo down to his left four minutes into the second half, after Vitolo had been fouled by Mario.

The on-loan Manchester City playmaker is now without a goal since October.

Sunday's match ended an impressive streak that had seen Sevilla score in 27 consecutive home league matches.

The only other time Sevilla have failed to score under Jorge Sampaoli this season was also against Villarreal in a 0-0 draw at Estadio de la Ceramica in August.

Sevilla, who are now winless in two games, stay third after the draw, two points behind Barca and three adrift of leaders Real Madrid, who have two games in hand on their closest challengers.

Villarreal have drawn three of their last five games and sit fifth, four points behind Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League qualification spot.