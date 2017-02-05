Mourinho hints at Carrick departure

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hinted midfielder Michael Carrick's future may not be at Old Trafford.

Carrick, who has made 11 Premier League appearances for United this season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

But, with Carrick turning 36 in July, Mourinho hinted at a potential departure for the midfielder.

"Let's be honest. I have seen many positives in Carrick," he said, via the Daily Mirror.

"But I cannot go to his identity card and delete five years. Michael is not 30."

Carrick has been at United since 2006, making more than 400 competitive appearances for the club.

Sitting sixth in the table, United visit struggling Leicester City on Sunday.