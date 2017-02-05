Ill Rooney left out of Manchester United squad

Wayne Rooney has been left out of the Manchester United squad for Sunday's Premier League game against champions Leicester City.

The 31-year-old did not travel with the rest of the first-team squad for the meeting at the King Power Stadium.

United later tweeted to confirm that the captain was ill.

Rooney had not been expected to start the match, with the England skipper failing to make the starting XI in a top-flight game since the 2-0 win away to West Brom in December.

Full-back Luke Shaw was also omitted from Mourinho's plans for the fourth league match in a row. Anthony Martial was named among the substitutes once more, as was Michael Carrick.