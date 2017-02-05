Related

Ibrahimovic backs up ´fine wine´ claims with Premier League haul

5 February 2017 18:08

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has famously likened himself to a fine wine that gets better with age, and it is hard to argue against the Manchester United striker's claim.

With a goal against Leicester City on Sunday, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score 15 Premier League goals in a single season, at the age of 35 years and 125 days.

The outspoken Swede is older than Teddy Sheringham was when he racked up 15 for United in the 2000-01 campaign.

With 14 top-flight matches left to play this term, Ibrahimovic has plenty of chances to add to his tally.

He will certainly back himself to do that.

