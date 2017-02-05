Ibrahimovic backs up ´fine wine´ claims with Premier League haul

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has famously likened himself to a fine wine that gets better with age, and it is hard to argue against the Manchester United striker's claim.
With a goal against Leicester City on Sunday, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score 15 Premier League goals in a single season, at the age of 35 years and 125 days.
The outspoken Swede is older than Teddy Sheringham was when he racked up 15 for United in the 2000-01 campaign.
With 14 top-flight matches left to play this term, Ibrahimovic has plenty of chances to add to his tally.
He will certainly back himself to do that.
15 - At 35y 125d, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to reach 15 @premierleague goals in a single season. Vintage.
