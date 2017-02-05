Related

Article

Hernanes could make China move - agent

5 February 2017 03:10

Juventus midfielder Hernanes could be set for a move to China, but his agent denied a deal had already been agreed.

The Brazilian has struggled for game time this season, making just eight Serie A starts for the league leaders.

Hebei China Fortune appears his most likely destination should he move, and his agent Joseph Lee said it was a possibility.

"I don't know what point the two clubs are at, but at the moment I can say we don't have any agreement with Hebei Fortune," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"The important thing is for Hernanes to play, whether at Juve, in China or elsewhere.

"The fact he has been excluded from the Champions League list is certainly not a positive factor.

"If Juventus were to reach an agreement with the Chinese club and if it's a good situation for us, then Hernanes could move there."

Should he make the move, Hernanes would join the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho at Hebei China Fortune.

The club, coached by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, finished seventh in the Chinese Super League last season.

