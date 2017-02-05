Dortmund condemn attacks on RB Leipzig fans

Borussia Dortmund have condemned the actions of a section of their supporters after German police arrested 28 people relating to attacks on RB Leipzig fans before Saturday's match.

According to local police, some visiting fans were pelted with various missiles including bottles and stones as they made their way to Signal Iduna Park, where their team lost 1-0 thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half goal.

The authorities also claimed that violence was directed towards children and families, with arrests made for assault, grievous bodily harm, breach of the peace and resisting arrest.

A police statement read: "In the build-up to the match, in the Strobelallee area, RB Leipzig supporters were bombarded with stones and cans from Borussia Dortmund fans.

"The violence was then directed against any recognizable Leipzig supporter - regardless of whether they were children, women or families."

Dortmund police director Edzard Freyhoff added: "I have never seen such images, such hate-filled grimaces in any of my police operations - I am shocked."

Dortmund issued a response to their fans' behaviour and vowed to help the police in all of their enquiries.

The club stated: "Borussia Dortmund deeply regrets that there have been riots on the way of the fans coming from Leipzig.

"BVB strongly condemns this violence and will deal with the incidents together with the police, and will therefore not issue a further statement at this time."