City saviour Jesus delights in match-winning double

Manchester City saviour Gabriel Jesus delighted in playing a match-winning role against Swansea City on Sunday.
Jesus marked his first start at the Etihad Stadium with a double, opening the scoring before following Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser with a 92nd-minute winner.
The 19-year-old Brazil international was proud of the role he played, and credited the club and his team-mates for helping him settle so quickly following his arrival from Palmeiras.
"It means a lot especially in front of our fans - I'm very happy to score both goals," Jesus told Sky Sports via a translation from team-mate Fernandinho.
"It's very significant. The most important thing is the victory.
"I'm very happy because I got into the team so quickly. Everybody here in the club is trying to help me get better every day.
You all know by now that we fight 'til the end! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/vxdqzkFkaE
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 5, 2017
"When things go like this it is much easier and very good."
Fernandinho knew City were in for a tough match but felt Swansea paid the price for sitting back after their equaliser with nine minutes of normal time remaining.
"It was a very, very tough game for us. We knew that, we watched some Swansea games and we knew from the beginning it would be," he said.
"In the first half they tried to just to defend. They put five in the middle and tried to close the space. When we scored the first goal we had some difficulty in trying to get in to the box.
"In the second half they played more football and tried to attack, but after they scored they played like they did in the first half."
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|13
|W. Caballero
|22
|G. Clichy
|11
|A. Kolarov
|24
|J. Stones
|21
|David Silva
|42
|Y. Touré
|25
|Fernandinho
|17
|K. De Bruyne
|42'
|7
|R. Sterling
|44'
|19
|L. Sané
|33
|Gabriel Jesus
|11' 90+2'
|Coach: Guardiola
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|Ł. Fabiański
|16
|Martin Olsson
|26
|K. Naughton
|33
|F. Fernández
|6
|A. Mawson
|15
|W. Routledge
|24
|J. Cork
|75'
|8
|L. Fer
|23
|G. Sigurðsson
|81' 90+3'
|42
|T. Carroll
|9
|Llorente
|60'
|Coach: P. Clement
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|5
|
for K. De Bruyne 78'
|10
|
for R. Sterling 83'
|6
|
for David Silva 90+5'
|1
|4
|15
|18
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|28
|
for W. Routledge 65'
|12
|
for T. Carroll 75'
|10
|
for Llorente 83'
|2
|7
|13
|35
|Brighton snatch draw but still second, Huddersfield beat Leeds in fiery derby
|Aguero fails to guarantee Manchester City future
|Leicester City 0 Manchester United 3: Ibrahimovic makes history as top-four hopes are rekindled
|Hamann slams Liverpool´s ´strange´ Klopp renewal
|Ibrahimovic backs up ´fine wine´ claims with Premier League haul
|Of course he will keep his place! - Guardiola so impressed with Jesus
|Clement unhappy with City´s late winner
|Hat-trick of headers in four-goal haul for Parolo as Lazio thump Pescara
|Substitute Dembele hits 24-minute hat-trick as Celtic extend record run
|City saviour Jesus delights in match-winning double
|Casillas won Porto the game - Sporting boss Jesus rues Iker´s wonder-save
|I treat Niang as if he were my son - Mazzarri
|Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1: Jesus heroics move hosts up to third
|Montella still believes in Europe despite damaging Sampdoria defeat
|Ill Rooney left out of Manchester United squad
|Bellerin reassures fans after Chelsea concussion
|Hazard reminds me of Messi - Martinez
|In-demand Douglas Costa prepared to consider Bayern exit
|AC Milan 0 Sampdoria 1: Muriel leaves Montella´s top-three hopes in tatters
|Nasri misses penalty as Sevilla lose ground in title race
|Caceres rejects AC Milan offer
|Rafinha suffers broken nose in nasty clash with Ter Stegen
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toprak signing
|Ranieri: The fairytale is over - but Leicester are not losers
|Liverpool have sixth-best squad in Premier League - Carragher
|Jesus: Guardiola was the only manager to phone me
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Adelaide United 1: Galekovic injured as champions lose basement battle
|Hernanes could make China move - agent
|Mourinho hints at Carrick departure
|Guardiola calls for time to overhaul squad
|Mourinho: Man United cannot just sign rivals´ best players like Bayern
|Tuchel: Dortmund should have beaten Leipzig 4-0
|Paris Saint-Germain were not pleasant to watch, admits Emery
|Brazilians are physical - Jesus fighting qualities no surprise to Guardiola
|Torres renewal depends on results - Simeone
|Seventh heaven for record-breaking Napoli as Hamsik and Mertens net hat-tricks
|Bilic grateful for Fonte´s Southampton secrets
|Burkina Faso 1 Ghana 0: Late Alain Traore stunner seals bronze
|Chasing Chelsea is hungry work, Pochettino reminds Redknapp
|Dijon 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Silva and Cavani keep champions in touch
|Celta Vigo versus Real Madrid postponed
|Klopp tells Liverpool players to accept ´criticism from everywhere´
|Tottenham striker Kane targets trophies after winner against Middlesbrough
|Luis Enrique riled by Messi substitution talk
|Zola ends drought, Ritchie sends Newcastle top
|Messi breaks Koeman´s Barcelona free-kick record
|Tottenham 1 Middlesbrough 0: Kane benefits from Bernardo´s charity
|Borussia Dortmund 1 RB Leipzig 0: Aubameyang header does Bayern a favour
|Four-star Lukaku nets Premier League´s milestone hat-trick
|Atletico Madrid 2 Leganes 0: Two-goal Torres justifies Simeone selection
|Luis Enrique hails ´spectacular´ Neymar after contentious Mestre comments
|Dyche proud in defeat, Mazzarri angry in victory
|Bournemouth are looking over shoulder - Howe
|Oxlade-Chamberlain likes ´Wenger Out´ post by accident
|A-League Review: Cahill sent off in bizarre fashion in ill-tempered derby defeat
|Enthusiastic Moyes confident Sunderland can beat the drop
|Perhaps he doesn´t like shaking hands - Hughes bemused by Pulis snub
|Lukaku one of the world´s best, claims Koeman
|Allardyce apologises to fans for fearful Palace
|Bayern openness frustrates Ancelotti
|Monaco 3 Nice 0: Falcao at the double in crucial title clash
|Liverpool display makes no sense – exasperated Klopp at a loss
|Barcelona break 100-goal barrier in Athletic romp
|Rodwell overdue - Happy Jack finally starts a Premier League win
|In three Champions League finals, I won one - Conte´s title warning to Chelsea
|Pioli tips Inter for silverware challenge
|Everton 6 Bournemouth 3: Four-goal Lukaku sees off visitors in nine-goal thriller
|Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 0: Alcacer ends long wait for LaLiga goal
|Watford 2 Burnley 1: Deeney and Niang punish early Hendrick red
|Southampton 1 West Ham 3: Bilic´s men bounce back from City thrashing
|Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4: Rapid Defoe double seals huge win
|Hull City 2 Liverpool 0: Reds´ misery deepens in KCOM defeat
|West Brom 1 Stoke City 0: Morrison maintains Pulis´ fine record
|Bellerin didn´t know Chelsea scored - Wenger sheds light on defender injury
|Bayern Munich 1 Schalke 1: Scrappy draw opens door for Leipzig
|Lamela and I joke about River Plate rumours - Pochettino
|Lahm makes 500th Bayern appearance vs Schalke
|Not in England - Conte rejects Alonso foul claims
|Klopp tight-lipped on Can´s Liverpool future
|Smalling warns United not to underestimate Leicester
|Arsenal have the resilience, claims defiant Wenger
|Zidane wants more from Ronaldo and Benzema
|Allegri pays tribute to Evra
|Win deserved but not easy, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Chelsea have won nothing yet - Kante warning after Arsenal demolition
|Chelsea had to put right Arsenal defeat - Cahill revels in revenge
|Egypt v Cameroon: Two AFCON powerhouses seek further glory
|Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1: Hazard thrills for Conte´s champions-elect
|Cassano wants to continue Serie A career
|Celta Vigo v Real Madrid under threat of postponement
|Morata wants Real Madrid stay, insists Zidane
|Dybala can win Ballon d´Or - Allegri hails under-fire Juventus forward
|It´s not easy to be worth £89m - Mkhitaryan urges patience with Pogba
|Montella hopes Caceres can ease Milan´s injury woes
|Payet needs time to shine at Marseille - Gomis
|Beckham allegations ´deliberately innacurate´, says spokesman
|Milan eat turkey - Montella denies a vegan diet is behind slump
|Icardi next in line after Higuain and Pratto for Argentina
|Kane reveals Defoe inspiration
|Buffon could play beyond 2018 World Cup - agent
|Arena: No rift with Cameron over political views
|Mourinho: I´m not big enough to comment on Man United legends
|Arsenal and Chelsea to play in China
|Neymar ´way better´ than Ronaldo - Pele
|United States 1 Jamaica 0: Morris gives Arena first win back
|Klopp: Liverpool players must be more clever like Chelsea
|Mourinho wants United players out of ´comfort zone´
|Wenger to decide Arsenal future on ´gut feeling´
|Ronaldinho expects Neymar to emulate Barcelona´s Brazilian greats
|Mustafi insists Arsenal players do not blame Wenger
|New injury blow for PSG midfielder Pastore
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Conte presents masterpiece crafted from rubble of Emirates loss
|Evra: Someone did not want me back at Manchester United
|Lewandowski glad to overcome Robben problems
|Manchester United add Schweinsteiger to Europa League squad
|Bilic rates Joe Hart but will not sign him for West Ham
|Koeman out to catch Manchester United
|Atletico acknowledge ´seriousness of accusation´ against Hernandez
|Pioli confident Inter can shock Juventus
|Tuchel annoyed by ´unhelpful´ Aubameyang
|Simeone backs Gameiro and Torres to lighten load on Griezmann
|Bayern optimistic over Boateng recovery
|UK Parliament to debate FA ´no confidence´ motion
|Luis Enrique slams ´media campaigns´ after Neymar question
|Banned Calhanoglu determined to return stronger
|Atletico Madrid´s new stadium could host 2019 Champions League final
|They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers
|Milik set for rapid Napoli comeback
|Claudio has a strong personality - Guardiola backs Bravo response to City axe
|Mourinho issues warning: I won´t let Man United be used by transfer targets
|Arsenal defeat playing on Conte´s mind ahead of rematch
|Benitez: I will not quit Newcastle
|Mourinho demands more Man United goals - but Ibrahimovic is not to blame
|Guardiola has no doubt over Aguero´s quality at Man City
|´Legend´ Lampard set for Chelsea return? – Conte has his say
|Alli very happy at Tottenham – Pochettino shrugs off Bayern talk
|Conte ignoring persistent Costa links to China
|Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist over knee injury
|Luis Enrique thrilled as Busquets, Iniesta return to training
|Burkina Faso v Ghana: Third-place play-off set to be Grant´s last game in charge
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0: Hosts fail to close gap to leaders
|Atletico defender Hernandez arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
|Aguero happy to fight for City place, says agent
|Wenger: We could do with Wilshere to cover Ramsey absence
|Kante doing for Chelsea what he did for Leicester – Wenger hails the one who got away
|Hughes confirms Berahino served eight-week ban
|PSG starting to recover after blow of Ibrahimovic departure – Maxwell
|An era-defining rivalry: Lampard follows midfield friend and foe Gerrard into the sunset
|Fabregas wants MLS but refuses to rule out CSL move
|Fabregas forever grateful to Wenger and Arsenal
|Maxwell: Messi is unique, Neymar makes us dream
|Ronaldo: Coentrao one of the world´s toughest defenders
|Klopp can´t guarantee he won´t see red again
|USA defender Cameron defends Donald Trump´s travel ban
|Yaya Toure not giving up on catching Chelsea
|In-demand Hart ´could stay at Torino´