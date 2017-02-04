Tottenham striker Kane targets trophies after winner against Middlesbrough

Harry Kane believes Tottenham can compete for trophies despite facing fixture congestion due to their Europa League involvement.

England international Kane scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Spurs beat Middlesbrough on Saturday to move them nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

While Antonio Conte's men look uncatchable despite their 2-0 loss at White Hart Lane last month, Spurs are still fighting for silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League, where Gent await in a winnable round of 32 tie.

"We definitely have enough, we have a strong squad that is stronger than last season." Kane told BT Sport. "We can rotate and keep players fit and stay in contention across various competitions.

"If we want to be a top team we have to cope with it. We want to win competitions, we want to win trophies. So hopefully we can."

Tottenham completely controlled the game and prevented the visitors from mustering any shots on target, with Kane claiming the margin of victory could have been more comfortable for his side.

"We created the chances but we weren't finishing them off," Kane said. "We're delighted with the win as no game is easy, so we're delighted with the three points.

"We found it difficult in [a 0-0 draw] midweek against Sunderland and we knew it would be similar to the Sunderland game. We probably should have won by two or three, but we recovered well."

Son Heung-min won the penalty Kane converted and the South Korean said it is vital Spurs do not look too far ahead, with a crunch clash against Liverpool at Anfield next up.

"Tonight it was important to get the three points," Son said.

"We just go game to game. We won, this is important, but it is a long season and we have to focus game to game."