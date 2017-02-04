Related

Article

Southampton 1 West Ham 3: Bilic´s men bounce back from City thrashing

4 February 2017 18:01

Goals from Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble inspired West Ham to a comeback 3-1 win at Southampton as Slaven Bilic's men climbed into ninth in the Premier League. 

A debut goal for Manolo Gabbiadini had Southampton fans in raptures, but celebrations were short-lived as West Ham responded with a trio of goals to bounce back in style from the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Wednesday. 

Gabbiadini struck a 12th-minute opener, thundering the ball beyond West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph after he was found by a lofted Jay Rodriguez pass.

The former Napoli forward had little time to enjoy his moment, though, as Carroll levelled just two minutes later with a tidy finish under a despairing Fraser Forster.

West Ham put themselves into the lead on the stroke of half-time, Obiang netting his first goal for the club with an emphatic low strike from 25 yards to complete a first-half turnaround.

A deflected Noble free-kick settled the game early in the second half to send Claude Puel's men slumping to a sixth loss in seven league games. 

West Ham started brightly and a Sofiane Feghouli cross was headed just over by Carroll before referee Graham Scott awarded a free-kick for a push on Cedric Soares.

Gabbiadini opened the scoring for Southampton in emphatic style after just 12 minutes. The Italian beat West Ham's offside trap to latch on to Rodriguez's chipped pass before smashing the ball above Randolph.

West Ham responded almost instantly, as Carroll netted his fourth goal in as many games. The big striker evaded young Southampton defender Jack Stephens and was found expertly by Obiang before slotting past Forster.

Aaron Creswell tested Forster with a well-struck half-volley, as Cheikhou Kouyate's cross evaded the majority of the players in the box before reaching the former Ipswich Town full-back.

Rodriguez played a neat one-two with Sofiane Boufal before driving into the West Ham penalty area, though he saw his cross cleared comfortably by the returning former Southampton captain Jose Fonte.

It was 2-1 when Obiang struck from distance just before the half-time whistle, Southampton's clearance from a corner landing at the feet of the Spaniard, who struck decisively. 

Half-time replacement Nathan Redmond won a free-kick in an inviting position for James Ward-Prowse, who whipped the ball over the West Ham wall to draw an agile save from Randolph.

West Ham extended their lead after 52 minutes as Noble took charge of free-kick duty. The Hammers captain drilled the ball towards the Southampton goal and a Steven Davis deflection left Forster helpless. 

Prior to the hour mark Gabbiadini had a golden opportunity to get Southampton back into the game. A clumsy Kouyate header fell at the feet of the Italian, who lost his cool and blasted over.

The fingertips of Randolph were required to tip a Ward-Prowse header over after the midfielder was picked out by Cedric's searching cross.

Looking to atone for his part in West Ham's third goal, Davis struck ferociously from range, but was unable to beat the superb Randolph.

Michail Antonio almost added another goal for the Hammers in injury time, his driven strike flashing narrowly wide of Forster's far post.

Sponsored links

Info

Southampton

L L L W W

1 - 3

West Ham United

W L W W L
Competition
Premier League
Date
4 February 2017
Game week
24
Kick-off
16:00
Half-time
1 - 2
Full-time
1 - 3
Venue
St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton, Hampshire)
Attendance
31891

Goals

M. Gabbiadini 12'
(assist by J. Rodriguez) 
1 - 0
1 - 1
14' A. Carroll
 (assist by Pedro Obiang)
1 - 2
1 - 3

Lineups

# Player Bookings
1 F. Forster
3 M. Yoshida
21 R. Bertrand
2 Cédric Soares
24 J. Stephens
8 S. Davis
14 Oriol Romeu
16 J. Ward-Prowse
19 S. Boufal Substituted
9 J. Rodriguez Substituted
20 M. Gabbiadini 12'
Coach: C. Puel
# Player Bookings
1 D. Randolph
2 W. Reid 88'
23 José Fonte
3 A. Cresswell 80'
16 M. Noble 52'
11 R. Snodgrass
7 S. Feghouli Substituted
8 C. Kouyaté Substituted
30 M. Antonio
14 Pedro Obiang 44'
9 A. Carroll Substituted 14'
Coach: S. Bilić

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
22

N. Redmond Substituted

for J. Rodriguez 46'
7

S. Long Substituted

for S. Boufal 63'
4

J. Clasie

5

F. Gardoş

23

P. Højbjerg

28

S. Taylor

38

S. McQueen

# Player Bookings
10

M. Lanzini Substituted

for A. Carroll 56'
19

J. Collins Substituted

for C. Kouyaté 71'
28

J. Calleri Substituted

for S. Feghouli 90+1'
13

Adrián

24

A. Fletcher

31

E. Fernandes

36

Domingos Quina

Saturday 4 February

19:00 Barcelona break 100-goal barrier in Athletic romp
18:51 Rodwell overdue - Happy Jack finally starts a Premier League win
18:49 In three Champions League finals, I won one - Conte´s title warning to Chelsea
18:45 Pioli tips Inter for silverware challenge
18:12 Everton 6 Bournemouth 3: Four-goal Lukaku sees off visitors in nine-goal thriller
18:10 Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 0: Alcacer ends long wait for LaLiga goal
18:06 Watford 2 Burnley 1: Deeney and Niang punish early Hendrick red
18:01 Southampton 1 West Ham 3: Bilic´s men bounce back from City thrashing
18:00 Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4: Rapid Defoe double seals huge win
17:59 Hull City 2 Liverpool 0: Reds´ misery deepens in KCOM defeat
17:55 West Brom 1 Stoke City 0: Morrison maintains Pulis´ fine record
17:39 Bellerin didn´t know Chelsea scored - Wenger sheds light on defender injury
17:26 Bayern Munich 1 Schalke 1: Scrappy draw opens door for Leipzig
17:20 Lamela and I joke about River Plate rumours - Pochettino
17:09 Lahm makes 500th Bayern appearance vs Schalke
16:56 Not in England - Conte rejects Alonso foul claims
16:51 Klopp tight-lipped on Can´s Liverpool future
16:39 Smalling warns United not to underestimate Leicester
16:24 Arsenal have the resilience, claims defiant Wenger
16:22 Zidane wants more from Ronaldo and Benzema
16:22 Allegri pays tribute to Evra
16:18 Win deserved but not easy, says Chelsea boss Conte
16:13 Chelsea have won nothing yet - Kante warning after Arsenal demolition
16:00 Chelsea had to put right Arsenal defeat - Cahill revels in revenge
15:54 Egypt v Cameroon: Two AFCON powerhouses seek further glory
15:35 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1: Hazard thrills for Conte´s champions-elect
15:13 Cassano wants to continue Serie A career
14:53 Celta Vigo v Real Madrid under threat of postponement
14:35 Morata wants Real Madrid stay, insists Zidane
14:10 Dybala can win Ballon d´Or - Allegri hails under-fire Juventus forward
13:41 It´s not easy to be worth £89m - Mkhitaryan urges patience with Pogba
13:41 Montella hopes Caceres can ease Milan´s injury woes
13:21 Payet needs time to shine at Marseille - Gomis
12:52 Beckham allegations ´deliberately innacurate´, says spokesman
12:47 Milan eat turkey - Montella denies a vegan diet is behind slump
11:34 Icardi next in line after Higuain and Pratto for Argentina
11:07 Kane reveals Defoe inspiration
07:49 Buffon could play beyond 2018 World Cup - agent
07:21 Arena: No rift with Cameron over political views
06:22 Mourinho: I´m not big enough to comment on Man United legends
05:26 Arsenal and Chelsea to play in China
03:39 Neymar ´way better´ than Ronaldo - Pele
03:33 United States 1 Jamaica 0: Morris gives Arena first win back
00:53 Klopp: Liverpool players must be more clever like Chelsea
00:41 Mourinho wants United players out of ´comfort zone´
00:18 Wenger to decide Arsenal future on ´gut feeling´

Friday 3 February

23:35 Ronaldinho expects Neymar to emulate Barcelona´s Brazilian greats
22:58 Mustafi insists Arsenal players do not blame Wenger
22:19 New injury blow for PSG midfielder Pastore
22:04 Chelsea v Arsenal: Conte presents masterpiece crafted from rubble of Emirates loss
20:59 Evra: Someone did not want me back at Manchester United
20:50 Lewandowski glad to overcome Robben problems
20:32 Manchester United add Schweinsteiger to Europa League squad
20:17 Bilic rates Joe Hart but will not sign him for West Ham
19:38 Koeman out to catch Manchester United
18:59 Atletico acknowledge ´seriousness of accusation´ against Hernandez
18:58 Pioli confident Inter can shock Juventus
18:58 Tuchel annoyed by ´unhelpful´ Aubameyang
18:51 Simeone backs Gameiro and Torres to lighten load on Griezmann
18:46 Bayern optimistic over Boateng recovery
18:36 UK Parliament to debate FA ´no confidence´ motion
18:28 Luis Enrique slams ´media campaigns´ after Neymar question
18:07 Banned Calhanoglu determined to return stronger
17:54 Atletico Madrid´s new stadium could host 2019 Champions League final
17:15 They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers
17:14 Milik set for rapid Napoli comeback
16:58 Claudio has a strong personality - Guardiola backs Bravo response to City axe
16:39 Mourinho issues warning: I won´t let Man United be used by transfer targets
16:29 Arsenal defeat playing on Conte´s mind ahead of rematch
16:21 Benitez: I will not quit Newcastle
16:11 Mourinho demands more Man United goals - but Ibrahimovic is not to blame
15:58 Guardiola has no doubt over Aguero´s quality at Man City
15:51 ´Legend´ Lampard set for Chelsea return? – Conte has his say
15:26 Alli very happy at Tottenham – Pochettino shrugs off Bayern talk
15:14 Conte ignoring persistent Costa links to China
14:57 Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist over knee injury
14:46 Luis Enrique thrilled as Busquets, Iniesta return to training
13:46 Burkina Faso v Ghana: Third-place play-off set to be Grant´s last game in charge
13:00 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0: Hosts fail to close gap to leaders
12:35 Atletico defender Hernandez arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
12:20 Aguero happy to fight for City place, says agent
11:38 Wenger: We could do with Wilshere to cover Ramsey absence
11:13 Kante doing for Chelsea what he did for Leicester – Wenger hails the one who got away
10:43 Hughes confirms Berahino served eight-week ban
09:31 PSG starting to recover after blow of Ibrahimovic departure – Maxwell
09:00 An era-defining rivalry: Lampard follows midfield friend and foe Gerrard into the sunset
08:26 Fabregas wants MLS but refuses to rule out CSL move
05:43 Fabregas forever grateful to Wenger and Arsenal
05:14 Maxwell: Messi is unique, Neymar makes us dream
03:25 Ronaldo: Coentrao one of the world´s toughest defenders
02:48 Klopp can´t guarantee he won´t see red again
01:45 USA defender Cameron defends Donald Trump´s travel ban
00:51 Yaya Toure not giving up on catching Chelsea
00:14 In-demand Hart ´could stay at Torino´

Thursday 2 February

23:54 Dyche fears Defour set for ´weeks´ out
23:46 It´s a dream to reach the final - Broos champions ´exemplary´ Cameroon
23:35 Huddersfield Town 3 Brighton 1: Leaders beaten by promotion rivals
23:27 Sporting extend Gelson deal, sign Coates
23:16 It´s difficult to replace Ribery - Neuer ponders Bayern star´s absence
22:51 Celta Vigo 0 Alaves 0: Woodwork denies Aspas as semi-final hangs in the balance
22:17 City speedsters keeping De Bruyne on his toes
22:04 Cameroon 2 Ghana 0: Late double sends Broos´ boys into the final
21:16 Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona
20:16 Marseille to play Monaco in Coupe de France
20:00 A title clinching double and Moscow shoot-out woe - The highs and lows of Frank Lampard´s career
19:13 Swansea made Lampard offer before retirement
18:39 Sagna´s appeal against FA fine rejected
17:58 Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season
17:49 Mourinho rewards Tuanzebe with new Manchester United deal
17:40 Premier League done if Arsenal lose to Chelsea - ex-Gunner Robert Pires puts title on the line
17:39 Totti branded ´Pinocchio´ amid Roma penalty storm
17:04 Modric and Marcelo resume squad training
16:54 Antonelli adds to AC Milan injury woes
16:29 Lampard is Chelsea´s greatest ever - Terry
15:56 Wenger reveals Arsenal are tracking ´Henry-like´ Mbappe
15:54 Southampton captain Van Dijk out of EFL Cup final
14:52 More knee injury heartache for Bournemouth striker Wilson
14:36 Liverpool´s problem is that other teams do not sleep - Klopp
14:26 Costa rues Ribery injury
14:21 Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect
13:55 Maybe I got lucky: Klopp responds to Mourinho jibe
12:27 Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans
12:18 Lichtsteiner signs Juventus renewal
12:12 Lampard announces his retirement
11:17 Muller: I need my team-mates to shine
10:13 Yaya Toure returns to Manchester City´s Champions League squad
09:54 Emotional Mourinho tells journalists to ´tell the truth´ over officials treatment
09:13 Guardiola: Jesus like a watermelon
09:01 Dortmund unhappy with Aubameyang over exit comments
08:18 We see best of Messi in big games - Luis Enrique
05:27 Sainsbury shocked by Inter switch
05:03 Lippi not surprised by Allegri interest amid Premier League rumours
04:45 ´You get more back from Totti than the bank´ - Spalletti revels in Coppa Italia thriller
03:02 Schuster: Real Madrid perfect for Aubameyang
02:16 Cuper relieved as Egypt reach AFCON final
02:13 Emery: We need all our players at PSG
01:33 Mixed feelings for Luis Enrique after Barca win
01:11 Guardiola: Premier League title is Chelsea´s to lose
00:44 Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview
00:43 Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
00:35 ´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
00:35 ´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
00:24 Simeone frustrated by Ateltico´s first-half surrender
00:16 Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal
00:08 Life at Man City going great for Jesus

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 24 +34 59
2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +29 47
3 Arsenal 24 +24 47
4 Liverpool 24 +22 46
5 Manchester City 23 +19 46
6 Manchester United 23 +12 42
7 Everton 24 +13 40
8 West Bromwich … 24 +3 36
9 West Ham United 24 -9 31
10 Watford 24 -11 30
11 Stoke City 24 -7 29
12 Burnley 24 -9 29
13 Southampton 24 -7 27
14 AFC Bournemouth 24 -12 26
15 Middlesbrough 23 -7 21
16 Leicester City 23 -14 21
17 Swansea City 23 -24 21
18 Hull City 24 -25 20
19 Crystal Palace 24 -13 19
20 Sunderland 24 -18 19

Facebook