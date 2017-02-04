Chris Smalling feels Leicester City are stronger than their place in the Premier League table suggests and has warned his Manchester United team-mates not to underestimate the reigning champions.
Leicester find themselves battling against relegation this term after their surprise title win in 2015-16, but Smalling is not taking Claudio Ranieri's men lightly.
"Yes, I am surprised with where Leicester are right now," Smalling told the official United website ahead of Sunday's encounter.
"And I think a lot of people are. Whether they were going to be challenging for the title again or not, I would expect them to be higher than they are.
"But I do not think we can forget their qualities which made them the champions, the current champions, so I think we need to be more wary of their potential threats and what they did last year rather than the situation they find themselves in now."
Jamie Vardy remains Leicester's main attacking threat, even if the England international has found it hard to replicate last year's form as well, and Smalling has acknowledged the striker can cause him trouble.
"Whether or not Jamie is on a roll of scoring however many goals last season, I think he is someone who will always give his all for the team and no matter their situation or how many goals he has scored, he will not let it rest," Smalling added.
"You know that when you have got the ball, you will have a few seconds less than you would in the majority of games."
|Lahm makes 500th Bayern appearance vs Schalke
|Not in England - Conte rejects Alonso foul claims
|Klopp tight-lipped on Can´s Liverpool future
|Smalling warns United not to underestimate Leicester
|Arsenal have the resilience, claims defiant Wenger
|Zidane wants more from Ronaldo and Benzema
|Allegri pays tribute to Evra
|Win deserved but not easy, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Chelsea have won nothing yet - Kante warning after Arsenal demolition
|Chelsea had to put right Arsenal defeat - Cahill revels in revenge
|Egypt v Cameroon: Two AFCON powerhouses seek further glory
|Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1: Hazard thrills for Conte´s champions-elect
|Cassano wants to continue Serie A career
|Celta Vigo v Real Madrid under threat of postponement
|Morata wants Real Madrid stay, insists Zidane
|Dybala can win Ballon d´Or - Allegri hails under-fire Juventus forward
|It´s not easy to be worth £89m - Mkhitaryan urges patience with Pogba
|Montella hopes Caceres can ease Milan´s injury woes
|Payet needs time to shine at Marseille - Gomis
|Beckham allegations ´deliberately innacurate´, says spokesman
|Milan eat turkey - Montella denies a vegan diet is behind slump
|Icardi next in line after Higuain and Pratto for Argentina
|Kane reveals Defoe inspiration
|Buffon could play beyond 2018 World Cup - agent
|Arena: No rift with Cameron over political views
|Mourinho: I´m not big enough to comment on Man United legends
|Arsenal and Chelsea to play in China
|Neymar ´way better´ than Ronaldo - Pele
|United States 1 Jamaica 0: Morris gives Arena first win back
|Klopp: Liverpool players must be more clever like Chelsea
|Mourinho wants United players out of ´comfort zone´
|Wenger to decide Arsenal future on ´gut feeling´
|Ronaldinho expects Neymar to emulate Barcelona´s Brazilian greats
|Mustafi insists Arsenal players do not blame Wenger
|New injury blow for PSG midfielder Pastore
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Conte presents masterpiece crafted from rubble of Emirates loss
|Evra: Someone did not want me back at Manchester United
|Lewandowski glad to overcome Robben problems
|Manchester United add Schweinsteiger to Europa League squad
|Bilic rates Joe Hart but will not sign him for West Ham
|Koeman out to catch Manchester United
|Atletico acknowledge ´seriousness of accusation´ against Hernandez
|Pioli confident Inter can shock Juventus
|Tuchel annoyed by ´unhelpful´ Aubameyang
|Simeone backs Gameiro and Torres to lighten load on Griezmann
|Bayern optimistic over Boateng recovery
|UK Parliament to debate FA ´no confidence´ motion
|Luis Enrique slams ´media campaigns´ after Neymar question
|Banned Calhanoglu determined to return stronger
|Atletico Madrid´s new stadium could host 2019 Champions League final
|They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers
|Milik set for rapid Napoli comeback
|Claudio has a strong personality - Guardiola backs Bravo response to City axe
|Mourinho issues warning: I won´t let Man United be used by transfer targets
|Arsenal defeat playing on Conte´s mind ahead of rematch
|Benitez: I will not quit Newcastle
|Mourinho demands more Man United goals - but Ibrahimovic is not to blame
|Guardiola has no doubt over Aguero´s quality at Man City
|´Legend´ Lampard set for Chelsea return? – Conte has his say
|Alli very happy at Tottenham – Pochettino shrugs off Bayern talk
|Conte ignoring persistent Costa links to China
|Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist over knee injury
|Luis Enrique thrilled as Busquets, Iniesta return to training
|Burkina Faso v Ghana: Third-place play-off set to be Grant´s last game in charge
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0: Hosts fail to close gap to leaders
|Atletico defender Hernandez arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
|Aguero happy to fight for City place, says agent
|Wenger: We could do with Wilshere to cover Ramsey absence
|Kante doing for Chelsea what he did for Leicester – Wenger hails the one who got away
|Hughes confirms Berahino served eight-week ban
|PSG starting to recover after blow of Ibrahimovic departure – Maxwell
|An era-defining rivalry: Lampard follows midfield friend and foe Gerrard into the sunset
|Fabregas wants MLS but refuses to rule out CSL move
|Fabregas forever grateful to Wenger and Arsenal
|Maxwell: Messi is unique, Neymar makes us dream
|Ronaldo: Coentrao one of the world´s toughest defenders
|Klopp can´t guarantee he won´t see red again
|USA defender Cameron defends Donald Trump´s travel ban
|Yaya Toure not giving up on catching Chelsea
|In-demand Hart ´could stay at Torino´
|Dyche fears Defour set for ´weeks´ out
|It´s a dream to reach the final - Broos champions ´exemplary´ Cameroon
|Huddersfield Town 3 Brighton 1: Leaders beaten by promotion rivals
|Sporting extend Gelson deal, sign Coates
|It´s difficult to replace Ribery - Neuer ponders Bayern star´s absence
|Celta Vigo 0 Alaves 0: Woodwork denies Aspas as semi-final hangs in the balance
|City speedsters keeping De Bruyne on his toes
|Cameroon 2 Ghana 0: Late double sends Broos´ boys into the final
|Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona
|Marseille to play Monaco in Coupe de France
|A title clinching double and Moscow shoot-out woe - The highs and lows of Frank Lampard´s career
|Swansea made Lampard offer before retirement
|Sagna´s appeal against FA fine rejected
|Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season
|Mourinho rewards Tuanzebe with new Manchester United deal
|Premier League done if Arsenal lose to Chelsea - ex-Gunner Robert Pires puts title on the line
|Totti branded ´Pinocchio´ amid Roma penalty storm
|Modric and Marcelo resume squad training
|Antonelli adds to AC Milan injury woes
|Lampard is Chelsea´s greatest ever - Terry
|Wenger reveals Arsenal are tracking ´Henry-like´ Mbappe
|Southampton captain Van Dijk out of EFL Cup final
|More knee injury heartache for Bournemouth striker Wilson
|Liverpool´s problem is that other teams do not sleep - Klopp
|Costa rues Ribery injury
|Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect
|Maybe I got lucky: Klopp responds to Mourinho jibe
|Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans
|Lichtsteiner signs Juventus renewal
|Lampard announces his retirement
|Muller: I need my team-mates to shine
|Yaya Toure returns to Manchester City´s Champions League squad
|Emotional Mourinho tells journalists to ´tell the truth´ over officials treatment
|Guardiola: Jesus like a watermelon
|Dortmund unhappy with Aubameyang over exit comments
|We see best of Messi in big games - Luis Enrique
|Sainsbury shocked by Inter switch
|Lippi not surprised by Allegri interest amid Premier League rumours
|´You get more back from Totti than the bank´ - Spalletti revels in Coppa Italia thriller
|Schuster: Real Madrid perfect for Aubameyang
|Cuper relieved as Egypt reach AFCON final
|Emery: We need all our players at PSG
|Mixed feelings for Luis Enrique after Barca win
|Guardiola: Premier League title is Chelsea´s to lose
|Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview
|Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|Simeone frustrated by Ateltico´s first-half surrender
|Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal
|Life at Man City going great for Jesus