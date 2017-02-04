Pioli tips Inter for silverware challenge

Inter coach Stefano Pioli has tipped his side to challenge for silverware once again in the near future after overseeing a major upturn in their fortunes since taking over.
The Italian was appointed as Frank de Boer's successor on November 8 and since then Inter have only lost once in Serie A and they head into Sunday's trip to Juventus fourth in the table.
Inter suffered from a lack of cohesion under De Boer and the Dutchman was accused of alienating some players, but Pioli has masterminded a great improvement and restored unity to the squad.
He is now looking to the future and is certain that their current set-up has the potential to bring Inter success.
"I think the quality is in the squad," he told Mediaset Premium.
"But as well as those values that make us think of a good present, there are also club owners who want to make Inter great again in the future.
"I think we can challenge to win silverware again."
