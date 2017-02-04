Related

Article

Mourinho: I´m not big enough to comment on Man United legends

4 February 2017 06:22

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refused to agree or disagree with Rio Ferdinand's criticism of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Former United centre-back Ferdinand was critical of the midfield duo during the week after Pogba uploaded a video to Instagram showing off a "new celebration".

A six-time Premier League winner at Old Trafford, Ferdinand questioned Pogba and Lingard's social media use with United languishing in sixth position.

Asked about Ferdinand's comments, Mourinho told reporters: "I respect Rio. He was a big guy in my club. He was a legend in my club.

 

Having fun with my bro new celebration @jesselingard @tfosumensah51 #happy #blessed #pp

A video posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

"I am not, so as somebody that is not his level in the club, I don't think I have any legitimacy to comment on Rio.

"I'm not saying to you that I agree or I disagree. I'm not saying that. I'm just saying that in relation to all these people that they are, in the history of Manchester United, much bigger than I am.

"I don't comment to say I agree or disagree."

Mourinho was speaking ahead of United's trip to struggling Premier League champions Leicester City on Sunday.

Sponsored links

Saturday 4 February

07:49 Buffon could play beyond 2018 World Cup - agent
07:21 Arena: No rift with Cameron over political views
06:22 Mourinho: I´m not big enough to comment on Man United legends
05:26 Arsenal and Chelsea to play in China
03:39 Neymar ´way better´ than Ronaldo - Pele
03:33 United States 1 Jamaica 0: Morris gives Arena first win back
00:53 Klopp: Liverpool players must be more clever like Chelsea
00:41 Mourinho wants United players out of ´comfort zone´
00:18 Wenger to decide Arsenal future on ´gut feeling´

Friday 3 February

23:35 Ronaldinho expects Neymar to emulate Barcelona´s Brazilian greats
22:58 Mustafi insists Arsenal players do not blame Wenger
22:19 New injury blow for PSG midfielder Pastore
22:04 Chelsea v Arsenal: Conte presents masterpiece crafted from rubble of Emirates loss
20:59 Evra: Someone did not want me back at Manchester United
20:50 Lewandowski glad to overcome Robben problems
20:32 Manchester United add Schweinsteiger to Europa League squad
20:17 Bilic rates Joe Hart but will not sign him for West Ham
19:38 Koeman out to catch Manchester United
18:59 Atletico acknowledge ´seriousness of accusation´ against Hernandez
18:58 Pioli confident Inter can shock Juventus
18:58 Tuchel annoyed by ´unhelpful´ Aubameyang
18:51 Simeone backs Gameiro and Torres to lighten load on Griezmann
18:46 Bayern optimistic over Boateng recovery
18:36 UK Parliament to debate FA ´no confidence´ motion
18:28 Luis Enrique slams ´media campaigns´ after Neymar question
18:07 Banned Calhanoglu determined to return stronger
17:54 Atletico Madrid´s new stadium could host 2019 Champions League final
17:15 They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers
17:14 Milik set for rapid Napoli comeback
16:58 Claudio has a strong personality - Guardiola backs Bravo response to City axe
16:39 Mourinho issues warning: I won´t let Man United be used by transfer targets
16:29 Arsenal defeat playing on Conte´s mind ahead of rematch
16:21 Benitez: I will not quit Newcastle
16:11 Mourinho demands more Man United goals - but Ibrahimovic is not to blame
15:58 Guardiola has no doubt over Aguero´s quality at Man City
15:51 ´Legend´ Lampard set for Chelsea return? – Conte has his say
15:26 Alli very happy at Tottenham – Pochettino shrugs off Bayern talk
15:14 Conte ignoring persistent Costa links to China
14:57 Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist over knee injury
14:46 Luis Enrique thrilled as Busquets, Iniesta return to training
13:46 Burkina Faso v Ghana: Third-place play-off set to be Grant´s last game in charge
13:00 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0: Hosts fail to close gap to leaders
12:35 Atletico defender Hernandez arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
12:20 Aguero happy to fight for City place, says agent
11:38 Wenger: We could do with Wilshere to cover Ramsey absence
11:13 Kante doing for Chelsea what he did for Leicester – Wenger hails the one who got away
10:43 Hughes confirms Berahino served eight-week ban
09:31 PSG starting to recover after blow of Ibrahimovic departure – Maxwell
09:00 An era-defining rivalry: Lampard follows midfield friend and foe Gerrard into the sunset
08:26 Fabregas wants MLS but refuses to rule out CSL move
05:43 Fabregas forever grateful to Wenger and Arsenal
05:14 Maxwell: Messi is unique, Neymar makes us dream
03:25 Ronaldo: Coentrao one of the world´s toughest defenders
02:48 Klopp can´t guarantee he won´t see red again
01:45 USA defender Cameron defends Donald Trump´s travel ban
00:51 Yaya Toure not giving up on catching Chelsea
00:14 In-demand Hart ´could stay at Torino´

Thursday 2 February

23:54 Dyche fears Defour set for ´weeks´ out
23:46 It´s a dream to reach the final - Broos champions ´exemplary´ Cameroon
23:35 Huddersfield Town 3 Brighton 1: Leaders beaten by promotion rivals
23:27 Sporting extend Gelson deal, sign Coates
23:16 It´s difficult to replace Ribery - Neuer ponders Bayern star´s absence
22:51 Celta Vigo 0 Alaves 0: Woodwork denies Aspas as semi-final hangs in the balance
22:17 City speedsters keeping De Bruyne on his toes
22:04 Cameroon 2 Ghana 0: Late double sends Broos´ boys into the final
21:16 Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona
20:16 Marseille to play Monaco in Coupe de France
20:00 A title clinching double and Moscow shoot-out woe - The highs and lows of Frank Lampard´s career
19:13 Swansea made Lampard offer before retirement
18:39 Sagna´s appeal against FA fine rejected
17:58 Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season
17:49 Mourinho rewards Tuanzebe with new Manchester United deal
17:40 Premier League done if Arsenal lose to Chelsea - ex-Gunner Robert Pires puts title on the line
17:39 Totti branded ´Pinocchio´ amid Roma penalty storm
17:04 Modric and Marcelo resume squad training
16:54 Antonelli adds to AC Milan injury woes
16:29 Lampard is Chelsea´s greatest ever - Terry
15:56 Wenger reveals Arsenal are tracking ´Henry-like´ Mbappe
15:54 Southampton captain Van Dijk out of EFL Cup final
14:52 More knee injury heartache for Bournemouth striker Wilson
14:36 Liverpool´s problem is that other teams do not sleep - Klopp
14:26 Costa rues Ribery injury
14:21 Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect
13:55 Maybe I got lucky: Klopp responds to Mourinho jibe
12:27 Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans
12:18 Lichtsteiner signs Juventus renewal
12:12 Lampard announces his retirement
11:17 Muller: I need my team-mates to shine
10:13 Yaya Toure returns to Manchester City´s Champions League squad
09:54 Emotional Mourinho tells journalists to ´tell the truth´ over officials treatment
09:13 Guardiola: Jesus like a watermelon
09:01 Dortmund unhappy with Aubameyang over exit comments
08:18 We see best of Messi in big games - Luis Enrique
05:27 Sainsbury shocked by Inter switch
05:03 Lippi not surprised by Allegri interest amid Premier League rumours
04:45 ´You get more back from Totti than the bank´ - Spalletti revels in Coppa Italia thriller
03:02 Schuster: Real Madrid perfect for Aubameyang
02:16 Cuper relieved as Egypt reach AFCON final
02:13 Emery: We need all our players at PSG
01:33 Mixed feelings for Luis Enrique after Barca win
01:11 Guardiola: Premier League title is Chelsea´s to lose
00:44 Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview
00:43 Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
00:35 ´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
00:35 ´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
00:24 Simeone frustrated by Ateltico´s first-half surrender
00:16 Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal
00:08 Life at Man City going great for Jesus

Facebook