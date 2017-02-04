Related

Article

Messi breaks Koeman´s Barcelona free-kick record

4 February 2017 20:45

Lionel Messi broke yet another Barcelona record on Saturday, becoming the most prolific free-kick goalscorer in the history of the club - surpassing Ronald Koeman's 26 set-piece strikes.

Barcelona already led 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao through Paco Alcacer when five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi stepped up to take a set-piece from close to the byline on the right of the penalty area.

The Argentine's low shot was on target but Gorka Iraizoz should have kept it out after getting a hand to the effort, the Athletic goalkeeper's failure to do so handing Messi a club record 27th free-kick goal for Barcelona.

Messi had drawn level with Koeman's mark with another free-kick special against Athletic in the Copa Del Rey in January that made it three set-piece goals in three games for the forward, leading the Everton manager to congratulate Messi on social media.

It was a record-breaking day collectively for Barcelona too, as Aleix Vidal added a third to secure the points and score Barcelona's 100th competitive goal of the season so far in the process.

´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 19 +34 46
2 Barcelona 21 +37 45
3 Sevilla 20 +15 42
4 Atlético Madrid 21 +20 39
5 Real Sociedad 20 +3 35

