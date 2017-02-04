Lahm makes 500th Bayern appearance vs Schalke

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the club in Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Schalke.
Germany's World Cup-winning captain of 2014, Lahm made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern in November 2005 against Arminia Bielfeld, three years after making his first appearance for the club in the Champions League, the pair of formative appearances bookending a two-season loan at Stuttgart.
He has since gone on to win seven Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals and the 2013 Champions League among other medals in a bulging haul.
And yet another milestone was racked up when he replaced Rafinha in the 77th minute at the Allianz Arena.
A regular since his introduction into the first team by Felix Magath, Lahm has worked with eight head coaches at Bayern, featuring at left-back and right-back predominantly before a rebirth of sorts in central midfield under Pep Guardiola.
Lahm has been Bayern captain since Mark van Bommel's departure in 2011, in which time he has lifted eight of the 14 major honours he has won with the club.
A 500th appearance for Bayern draws Lahm level with his long-term colleague for club and country Bastian Schweinsteiger, with seven players above the pair on the appearance chart.
Oliver Kahn is Bayern's record appearance maker, with 632 games under his belt in a 14-year career as the club's undisputed number-one goalkeeper.
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|M. Neuer
|13
|Rafinha
|5
|M. Hummels
|10
|A. Robben
|14
|Xabi Alonso
|8
|Javi Martínez
|77'
|23
|A. Vidal
|11
|Douglas Costa
|18
|Juan Bernat
|25
|T. Müller
|9
|R. Lewandowski
|9'
|Coach: C. Ancelotti
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|R. Fährmann
|29
|Naldo
|13'
|4
|B. Höwedes
|24
|H. Badstuber
|6
|S. Kolašinac
|18
|D. Caligiuri
|17
|B. Stambouli
|8
|L. Goretzka
|10
|N. Bentaleb
|61'
|21
|A. Schöpf
|19
|G. Burgstaller
|Coach: M. Weinzierl
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|29
|
for A. Robben 72'
|21
|
for Rafinha 77'
|27
|
for Juan Bernat 77'
|6
|26
|35
|40
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|31
|
for H. Badstuber 59'
|13
|
for G. Burgstaller 73'
|20
|
for L. Goretzka 87'
|5
|11
|33
|35
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
