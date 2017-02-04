Kane reveals Defoe inspiration

Harry Kane has revealed that Jermain Defoe was an inspiration for him when the former West Ham striker moved to Tottenham.
Defoe had already proven his Premier League class when he first sealed a switch to White Hart Lane in 2004, with Kane then on the books of Spurs' youth set-up.
Kane took the opportunity to study Defoe in training and became determined to emulate him, and more than a decade on the 23-year-old has 62 top-flight goals and 17 England caps to his name.
"I used to watch Jermain Defoe train here," Kane, whose Spurs side drew 0-0 against Defoe's Sunderland on Tuesday, told The Daily Mail. "One of the very best. Shoot early. One touch. Through a defender's legs.
"He also knew the odds were in his favour just after he missed one as he knew he was unlikely to miss two. I try to mimic that.
"Anyone can miss a chance, but it's how you react. Are you ready for the next one and the one after that? That's the mindset I try to have.
"Mind you, it doesn't stop you being annoyed after you have missed one."
Kane's 13 league goals this season have kept Tottenham in the title race, having finished third last season after a late stumble saw Leicester City race clear.
With a contract until 2022, Kane's ambition is to start picking up silverware, which has thus far eluded him – but he insists he will not leave Spurs in search of it.
"If you want to be a big club then you have to keep your big players and I love it here," he added.
"I work for one of the best managers in the world and have one of the best young teams in the world, so why leave?
"Some players want to earn as much as possible, but for me it is about being happy. Money is a plus to what I do, but it doesn't make you happy on its own.
"We have responded well to what happened last season. Now it's time to turn that into winning something. We have talked about it but really need to do it."
