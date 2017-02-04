Chasing Chelsea is hungry work, Pochettino reminds Redknapp

Mauricio Pochettino will not put a limit on Tottenham's potential during the Premier League run-in, with the Spurs boss aiming to catch Chelsea as he waits for Harry Redknapp to make good on the promise of buying dinner.

Tottenham, second in the table, edged Middlesbrough 1-0 on Saturday, Harry Kane's penalty shortly before the hour mark making the difference at White Hart Lane.

Spurs remain nine points behind runaway leaders Chelsea, who dispatched would-be title challengers Arsenal with ease in a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge earlier in the day.

Asked if he believes his players are capable of catching Antonio Conte's imperious Blues, Pochettino told BT Sport: "Our focus is to try to win every game and to try to be close and reduce the gap on Chelsea. We are not thinking about finishing in the top four [only].

Mauricio: "It was a tough game. I'm a bit disappointed we didn't score more. We suffered a little at the end but ultimately I'm happy." pic.twitter.com/Wy7kaS7Vzp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2017

"We are thinking that we need to improve and do our best and be better in every game. We don't put a limit on our [potential]. It will be difficult because nine points is tough to reduce but for me in football it's about belief and working hard. A lot can happen. The most important is thing is to try and win every game."

Former Tottenham manager Redknapp passed on his congratulations from the television studio after the game, offering to buy the Argentine dinner, only for Pochettino to remind the 69-year-old he is yet to make good on a similar promise from 2015-16.

He said: "I remember when you invite me last season. I am still waiting for you!"

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka meanwhile insisted his team, one point outside the relegation zone in 15th place, remain capable of avoiding the drop.

"We knew at the beginning of the season we were going to fight until the end, we are in a good position, playing well," he said.

"The most important thing for me and why I am really positive is because I have a team who are 150 per cent committed."