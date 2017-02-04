Celta Vigo versus Real Madrid postponed

Real Madrid's LaLiga clash with Celta Vigo at Balaidos has been postponed as a result of the severe weather that has hit the region.

The match has been called off due to safety concerns after a section of the Balaidos roof was badly damaged by high winds in Galicia.

"According to a report from the city of Vigo, the Balaidos has been deemed unsafe for fans and players for Sunday's match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid," a statement from LaLiga reads.

A new date for the game to be played is yet to be set.

Friday's match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis at the Riazor was called off after similar damage was caused by storms sweeping in from the Atlantic.

Spain's northwest was put on alert by the state meteorological agency (AEMET) this week, with a number of flights to and from the region cancelled amid concerns of dangerous winds and heavy snow in higher areas.