Celta Vigo v Real Madrid under threat of postponement

Real Madrid's LaLiga clash with Celta Vigo at Balaidos is at risk of being postponed as a result of the severe weather that has hit the region.

The local mayor, Abel Caballero, is reported to have told Radio Vigo that the match should be called off due to safety concerns after a section of the stadium roof was badly damaged by high winds.

Friday's match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis at the Riazor was called off after similar damage was caused by storms sweeping in from the Atlantic.

Celta released a message via their official Twitter account on Saturday to confirm that they were still awaiting a final decision on whether the game will go ahead.

"RC Celta are waiting for official confirmation of the suspension of the match this Sunday," the tweet read.

El RC Celta, pendiente de la confirmación oficial de la suspensión del partido de este domingo. — RC Celta (@rccelta_oficial) February 4, 2017

Spain's northwest was put on alert by the state meteorological agency (AEMET) this week, with a number of flights to and from the region cancelled amid concerns of dangerous winds and heavy snow in higher areas.

Waves reaching 11 metres in height were also recorded off beaches in Galicia on Friday. Eight people have been injured and more than 65,000 homes were without power by Saturday morning, according to La Voz de Galicia.

Torrential rain and strong winds have been forecast for much of the country, with weather alerts issued in a number of regions.