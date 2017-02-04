Buffon could play beyond 2018 World Cup - agent

Veteran and iconic Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon could play on after the 2018 World Cup, according to his agent.

Buffon celebrated his 39th birthday last month and the Italy international - out of contract at the end of next season - has shown no signs of slowing down.

A seven-time Serie A winner in Turin, Buffon will be 40 when the World Cup takes place in Russia next year but Silvano Martina believes his client is still good enough to continue.

"He wants to reach 2018 and the tournament in Russia," Martina told Rai Sport.

"Considering his spirit, his current form and the love he has for this sport, it's very possible he could continue playing after the World Cup."

When Buffon does eventually call time on his career, AC Milan's teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is seen as the heir to his throne.

Donnarumma is Milan's undisputed number one keeper at the age of 17, while he has already earned two caps for Italy.

Martina, however, doubts Juve will be able to lure Donnarumma from San Siro.

"It's not easy to take players away from a big club like Milan," Martina added.

"Everyone keeps saying he could leave, but Donnarumma's intentions count for a lot here and he seems to be showing great love for Milan.

"Anything could happen, I don't know, but quite frankly the impression I get is that Donnarumma will remain at Milan."