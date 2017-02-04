Bayern openness frustrates Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti lamented his side's openness after surrendering momentum in the Bundesliga title race with a 1-1 draw at home to Schalke.

Robert Lewandowski put the champions into an early lead at the Allianz Arena, but Naldo thumped in a free-kick four minutes later and Schalke had the better of the chances until a late flurry of goalmouth action as Bayern grew more and more desperate.

Bayern had won their last seven Bundesliga matches to open up a three-point lead over RB Leipzig, ahead of the newcomers' game against Borussia Dortmund, but a season in which Ancelotti has struggled to get the best out of his squad lurched to another disappointment on Saturday.

"It was a tough game for us, Schalke played well," the Italian said.

"We started well, but then we were not compact enough.

.@MrAncelotti at the post-game presser. "It was a difficult game because @s04_en played well. We pushed hard, but it wasn't enough." #FCBS04 pic.twitter.com/6qIDH1nMxC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 4, 2017

"The defensive and midfield lines were not close enough together. We did not win the important balls, so we had problems.

"Overall, it was not enough, now we are focusing on the next game."