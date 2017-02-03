USA defender Cameron defends Donald Trump´s travel ban

United States and Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron has gone against the grain in relation to president Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations to enter the country.

Cameron, unlike many professional athletes who have spoken up against the order, feels it is more important to agree with the country's leader than fight for the rights of others.

"I believe it's important to support our [resident whether he was your candidate or not," Cameron said, via Sports Illustrated.

"I am pleased he is making security of all Americans one of his top priorities. Our enemies have stated — and in Europe they have proven — they will take advantage of lax immigration procedures for the purposes of staging attacks.

"A temporary pause on immigration for the purpose of evaluating and improving vetting procedures makes sense. The United States is one of the most generous and compassionate nations. Our ability to care for and support countries and refugees in need resides in our own sense of security. If we don't feel safe, how can we protect others?"

Cameron, who plays in the Premier League, is seemingly in the minority among his USA team-mates.

Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Darlington Nagbe and Sacha Kljestan have already been critical of the ban.

Recently re-appointed USA head coach Bruce Arena is against the ban as well.

"I think it's sad because one thing we do in our sport is that we are a global sport," Arena said. "We travel the world. We meet all kinds of people. And we conclude at the end that they are all beautiful people.

"We have bad people in the world, we have bad people in our country, but clearly a large majority of people are good. It's fabulous when we can give them an opportunity to be part of our country."