They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers

If Chelsea fans still had any lingering concerns over losing Diego Costa to the Chinese Super League, the striker moved to allay those fears with a seemingly angry Instagram post on Friday.

Talk of a big-money move east for Costa has been a regular feature on the back pages over recent months, with Tianjin Quanjian reportedly ready to make the Spain international unfathomably rich.

On Friday it was claimed Costa had agreed a £30million-a-year deal to head to China at the end of the season, although Chelsea boss Antonio Conte did not appear overly concerned at his news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, insisting his star striker is happy in west London.

And Costa followed up those comments from Conte with his own response, posting on Instagram: "They talk too much s***!!! Come on Chelsea!!!"

Chelsea striker Diego Costa appears to have hit out at those continuing to link him with a move to China! #CFC pic.twitter.com/HmGCjtJZQ7 — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) February 3, 2017

I guess that settles it, then. Well, until the next rumours surface.