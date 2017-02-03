Ronaldinho expects Neymar to emulate Barcelona´s Brazilian greats

Ronaldinho has backed Neymar to keep making history at Barcelona and follow in the footsteps of his illustrious compatriots Romario, Ronaldo and Rivaldo.

The 24-year-old has developed into a key figure at Camp Nou since his move from Santos in 2013 and Ronaldinho is impressed with the tricky attacker's performances.

"Neymar is a star and he is doing a fantastic job," Ronaldinho said after being presented as Barcelona's newest ambassador.

"It is a pleasure to watch another Brazilian make history and he is one of the best players in the world.

"Romario, Rivaldo and Ronaldo opened the door for me and I did the same for him. It is nice to see a succession of Brazilians who have made a name for themselves here.

"Neymar will do the same thing as the rest of us once he has had his time."

However, Ronaldinho is adamant Lionel Messi remains the best in the world and he has nothing but fond memories of his time alongside the Argentine.

"Messi is the best player in the world and there is nobody like him," the Brazilian added.

"Messi is who he is because he has not changed from when he first started out and he still has a lot to give.

"The moment I assisted his first ever goal was the moment that a new chapter of footballing history was born. I love that photo; Messi was very young and this is where it all began. It is fantastic to have been a part of his first steps."