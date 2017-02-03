Mustafi insists Arsenal players do not blame Wenger

Shkodran Mustafi has stressed the Arsenal players do not blame Arsene Wenger for the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Tuesday and the Germany international is desperate to return to winning ways against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Gunners found themselves trailing by two goals after just 13 minutes and even though Alex Iwobi pulled one back in the second half, they were unable to get a positive result.

The defeat saw them fall nine points behind Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title and Mustafi hopes to "make things right" when they meet Antonio Conte's men.

"The players are on the pitch, we blame ourselves before we blame the manager," Mustafi told Sky Sports.

"Personally I think the first thing you do is blame yourself. The most important thing is to look what you have done wrong in the game. Then blame others. We have to take that responsibility and then answer.

"It can only be mental. We know we can play better and we were sloppy at the start. "It's all about mentality, being there from the first minute and knowing the Premier League is a difficult competition.

"We were not there, they ran all over us, and we cannot be happy with that at home. We have to bounce back, it is a big game against Chelsea, we will try to be there from the first minute to the last second.

"We have to be really focused from start to finish because they have a good side, they have been playing well and they have a plan and identity of how they want to play. It is going to be difficult but it is an opportunity to make things right."