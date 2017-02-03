Manchester United add Schweinsteiger to Europa League squad

Manchester United have added Bastian Schweinsteiger to their Europa League squad for the knockout stages of the tournament.

The former Germany international was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Jose Mourinho at the start of the season and was left out of United's initial European roster.

Nevertheless, Schweinsteiger has returned to selection contention in recent months and he has been rewarded with a place in the Europa League squad as a result.

Young goalkeeper Joel Pereira - who made his official first-team debut as a substitute against Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup - has also been added to the list of players for the remainder of the second-tier continental competition.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay have both been removed following their transfers to Everton and Lyon respectively, while shot-stopper Sam Johnstone is no longer involved after joining Aston Villa on loan.

United finished second in Group A to book their place in the round of 32, one point behind Fenerbahce, but ahead of Feyenoord and Zorya Luhansk.

They meet Saint-Etienne in the knockout stages, with the first leg scheduled for February 16 at Old Trafford.