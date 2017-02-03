Lewandowski glad to overcome Robben problems

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says he has had some difficulties with Arjen Robben on the pitch, but now prizes his special connection with the Netherlands international.

A number of reports over the course of last season, the pair's second together at Allianz Arena, suggested they had fallen out over Robben's alleged selfishness, with Lewandowski unable to hide his frustration with the Dutchman on more than one occasion.

Matters have apparently improved, though, and Lewandowski claimed to be loving life alongside the experienced winger now.

"Things were a bit difficult between me and Robben at first," he told AD.

"I had to get used to him, I have to be honest about that. Our styles of play were very different, things were just not completely right.

"But look at how things are now...

"We only need to look at each other one second to know what the other is going to do. That is an amazing feeling on the pitch. He knows what I want and the other way around.

"Arjen is a great player and a very nice guy."