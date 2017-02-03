Fabregas wants MLS but refuses to rule out CSL move

Cesc Fabregas has refused to rule out the possibility of playing in the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international watched former team-mate Oscar swap Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG during the transfer window, as the Brazilian joined the likes of Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Axel Witsel and Ramires in China.

Blues striker Diego Costa continues to be linked with the CSL and Fabregas left the door open for a stint in Asia himself.

"You never know," the 29-year-old told Natacha Tannous in a YouTube interview when asked about playing in China.

"Once I don't think I can play in Europe, my plan at the moment is to go to the United States.

"But you never know."

Fabregas has struggled for game time under Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte this season.

While Chelsea top the Premier League table, Fabregas has only started five of 14 appearances in 2015-16.