Chelsea v Arsenal: Conte presents masterpiece crafted from rubble of Emirates loss

MASTERFUL CONTE MAKES DREAMERS OF WOULD-BE CHAMPIONS CHELSEA
When Mesut Ozil made it 3-0 to Arsenal after 40 minutes, the warm late September air must have smelt particularly sweet for Arsene Wenger.
So long the Gunners' tormentors in the barren second half of the Frenchman's reign, Wenger and his players had finally, clinically, put Chelsea to the sword at Emirates Stadium.
The veteran's bete noire Jose Mourinho was out of the way and his successor Antonio Conte would surely take plenty of time to recover from this humbling, coming as it did on the back of being outclassed at home to Liverpool.
But little did Wenger know, 10 minutes into the second half, everything had crystalised perfectly for the former Juventus boss in the other technical area.
Conte would do it his way from now on. Winning the Premier League playing three at the back is impossible, so common consensus told him. As a disjointed line-up flailed before his eyes he decided it was time to find out.
Marcos Alonso replaced Cesc Fabregas, much to the merriment of his one-time admirers in north London, and Chelsea switched to 3-4-2-1. It stemmed the flow of goals but few could have anticipated the turnaround that would follow.
Glory from the ashes of defeat is a sporting narrative adored by fans and Hollywood directors alike, but rarely has it occurred so emphatically in reality than at Stamford Bridge this season.
Conte says September's defeat away against Arsenal is always on his mind, and he hopes it is on the mind of his players too. #CFC
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 3, 2017
Chelsea's first start with the formation that gave their head coach glory in Turin and restored pride to his national team brought a 2-0 win at Hull City, the first of 13 top-flight victories in succession.
That Premier League record-equalling run appears to have turned a keenly anticipated title scrap into a procession as Arsenal enter Saturday's return game nine points back in third.
Tottenham – the only other team above the Gunners and on mere goal difference - eventually halted the juggernaut with a rousing 2-0 win at White Hart Lane, Mauricio Pochettino matching Conte's set-up man-for-man and besting it.
But the Argentine experienced teething problems when initially introducing three at the back as a tactical variation at Spurs and Pep Guardiola has seemingly shelved plans to use his more attacking take on the system at Manchester City.
Other Premier League managers have sought to follow Conte's lead but the near instant fluidity his Chelsea found in their new shape was something to behold.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill are wide centre-backs comfortable in bringing the ball out and building the foundations of attacks. In between them, Davd Luiz is now a Rolls Royce and not a showy sports car spluttering around in second gear.
Out wide, opposite Alonso, Victor Moses has arguably been the revelation of the season, while N'Golo Kante moving his Leicester City brilliance to west London has dragged Nemanja Matic out of his lingering malaise.
In front of this magnificent seven, Eden Hazard and Pedro can make merry, operating far closer to Diego Costa than earlier this season and to devastating effect.
Michael @Ballack is looking forward to the game tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/baCXBOJ8XW
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 3, 2017
Conte's reputation as a razor-sharp tactician has been enhanced. This Chelsea side might be his masterpiece.
Wenger joined a chorus of his colleagues by noting on Friday that midweeks uninterrupted by European football have granted Conte greater time for fine tuning, but the switch from also-rans to trailblazers occurred too swiftly for this to be the only factor.
At Euro 2016, where his swansong as Italy boss dethroned European champions Spain before ending on penalties at the hands of world champions Germany, Conte made big play of his ambition to foster a club ethos within a playing group not at the standard of great Azzurri teams and short on time together.
After a man-of-the-match showing against Spain, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci explained this was not all just hot air.
"Mr Conte is important as a coach that is able to really implement a game plan. He is more important in every match," Bonucci said.
"I think that this process that started two years ago is absolutely essential. This national side is shorn of great talent so we have to come together as a team.
"We have to have a playing style and I think that Antonio Conte really is the master in this area."
"As the coach has said, we need to be 23 men and 23 dreamers."
Conte has since made dreamers of a squad that 12 months ago appeared fractured beyond repair. Even an Arsenal win is unlikely to bring them crashing back to reality just yet.
Driving the team into tomorrow's battle. Let's do this @ChelseaFC #YokohamaCFC #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/lhKICWEPCr
— Yokohama Chelsea FC (@YokohamaCFC) February 3, 2017
WINNING THE LEAGUE AT A KANTE
Wenger identified Chelsea's midfield lynchpin as the key man in their title charge, following a magnificent showing in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool, and admitted to twice trying to buy the player. These Opta statistics go some way to explaining why the 25-year-old is a man in demand.
- Kante's incredible tackling stats in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool garnered considerable attention, as he went in on opponents 14 times. David Luiz and Victor Moses were the only other Chelsea players to make more than one.
- This tallies with his work at Leicester last season, where the France international's 175 tackles and 5.22 per game represented league bests. This time around, six players – including his old City colleague Danny Drinkwater – have made a greater frequency of tackles per 90 minutes.
- Playing in a more possession-orientated Chelsea side, Kante has adapted impressively to changed surroundings. His passes per 90 minutes are up from 43.18 to 61.84 and at an improved accuracy (81.64 per cent to 87.8 per cent).
- He has already made more successful passes in the opposition half (699) this season than last (657) in 15 fewer matches.
#work #hard #workhard pic.twitter.com/t4RVmyuQEp
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) November 24, 2016
|Mustafi insists Arsenal players do not blame Wenger
|New injury blow for PSG midfielder Pastore
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Conte presents masterpiece crafted from rubble of Emirates loss
|Evra: Someone did not want me back at Manchester United
|Lewandowski glad to overcome Robben problems
|Manchester United add Schweinsteiger to Europa League squad
|Bilic rates Joe Hart but will not sign him for West Ham
|Koeman out to catch Manchester United
|Atletico acknowledge ´seriousness of accusation´ against Hernandez
|Pioli confident Inter can shock Juventus
|Tuchel annoyed by ´unhelpful´ Aubameyang
|Simeone backs Gameiro and Torres to lighten load on Griezmann
|Bayern optimistic over Boateng recovery
|UK Parliament to debate FA ´no confidence´ motion
|Luis Enrique slams ´media campaigns´ after Neymar question
|Banned Calhanoglu determined to return stronger
|Atletico Madrid´s new stadium could host 2019 Champions League final
|They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers
|Milik set for rapid Napoli comeback
|Claudio has a strong personality - Guardiola backs Bravo response to City axe
|Mourinho issues warning: I won´t let Man United be used by transfer targets
|Arsenal defeat playing on Conte´s mind ahead of rematch
|Benitez: I will not quit Newcastle
|Mourinho demands more Man United goals - but Ibrahimovic is not to blame
|Guardiola has no doubt over Aguero´s quality at Man City
|´Legend´ Lampard set for Chelsea return? – Conte has his say
|Alli very happy at Tottenham – Pochettino shrugs off Bayern talk
|Conte ignoring persistent Costa links to China
|Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist over knee injury
|Luis Enrique thrilled as Busquets, Iniesta return to training
|Burkina Faso v Ghana: Third-place play-off set to be Grant´s last game in charge
|Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0: Hosts fail to close gap to leaders
|Atletico defender Hernandez arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
|Aguero happy to fight for City place, says agent
|Wenger: We could do with Wilshere to cover Ramsey absence
|Kante doing for Chelsea what he did for Leicester – Wenger hails the one who got away
|Hughes confirms Berahino served eight-week ban
|PSG starting to recover after blow of Ibrahimovic departure – Maxwell
|An era-defining rivalry: Lampard follows midfield friend and foe Gerrard into the sunset
|Fabregas wants MLS but refuses to rule out CSL move
|Fabregas forever grateful to Wenger and Arsenal
|Maxwell: Messi is unique, Neymar makes us dream
|Ronaldo: Coentrao one of the world´s toughest defenders
|Klopp can´t guarantee he won´t see red again
|USA defender Cameron defends Donald Trump´s travel ban
|Yaya Toure not giving up on catching Chelsea
|In-demand Hart ´could stay at Torino´
|Dyche fears Defour set for ´weeks´ out
|It´s a dream to reach the final - Broos champions ´exemplary´ Cameroon
|Huddersfield Town 3 Brighton 1: Leaders beaten by promotion rivals
|Sporting extend Gelson deal, sign Coates
|It´s difficult to replace Ribery - Neuer ponders Bayern star´s absence
|Celta Vigo 0 Alaves 0: Woodwork denies Aspas as semi-final hangs in the balance
|City speedsters keeping De Bruyne on his toes
|Cameroon 2 Ghana 0: Late double sends Broos´ boys into the final
|Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona
|Marseille to play Monaco in Coupe de France
|A title clinching double and Moscow shoot-out woe - The highs and lows of Frank Lampard´s career
|Swansea made Lampard offer before retirement
|Sagna´s appeal against FA fine rejected
|Calhanoglu banned for rest of the season
|Mourinho rewards Tuanzebe with new Manchester United deal
|Premier League done if Arsenal lose to Chelsea - ex-Gunner Robert Pires puts title on the line
|Totti branded ´Pinocchio´ amid Roma penalty storm
|Modric and Marcelo resume squad training
|Antonelli adds to AC Milan injury woes
|Lampard is Chelsea´s greatest ever - Terry
|Wenger reveals Arsenal are tracking ´Henry-like´ Mbappe
|Southampton captain Van Dijk out of EFL Cup final
|More knee injury heartache for Bournemouth striker Wilson
|Liverpool´s problem is that other teams do not sleep - Klopp
|Costa rues Ribery injury
|Lampard retires - and Carragher finally admits his grudging respect
|Maybe I got lucky: Klopp responds to Mourinho jibe
|Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans
|Lichtsteiner signs Juventus renewal
|Lampard announces his retirement
|Muller: I need my team-mates to shine
|Yaya Toure returns to Manchester City´s Champions League squad
|Emotional Mourinho tells journalists to ´tell the truth´ over officials treatment
|Guardiola: Jesus like a watermelon
|Dortmund unhappy with Aubameyang over exit comments
|We see best of Messi in big games - Luis Enrique
|Sainsbury shocked by Inter switch
|Lippi not surprised by Allegri interest amid Premier League rumours
|´You get more back from Totti than the bank´ - Spalletti revels in Coppa Italia thriller
|Schuster: Real Madrid perfect for Aubameyang
|Cuper relieved as Egypt reach AFCON final
|Emery: We need all our players at PSG
|Mixed feelings for Luis Enrique after Barca win
|Guardiola: Premier League title is Chelsea´s to lose
|Watch angry Mourinho storm out of interview
|Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|´It was a bad finish´ - Ibrahimovic unimpressed with Jakupovic heroics to deny Mata
|Simeone frustrated by Ateltico´s first-half surrender
|Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal
|Life at Man City going great for Jesus
|Newcastle miss chance to go top, Leeds leave it late at Blackburn
|Suarez fires Barcelona warning despite first-leg win
|He is a fighter - Guardiola hails Jesus´ star turn
|Burkina Faso 1 Egypt 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Veteran El-Hadary the spot-kick king
|Manchester United 0 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men stutter to third successive draw
|Stoke City 1 Everton 1: Crouch reaches Premier League century in draw
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi and Suarez fire holders towards final
|Rennes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Draxler´s dream start continues in easy cup win
|West Ham 0 Manchester City 4: Jesus stars as Guardiola´s men return to form
|Hernanes dropped from Juventus´ Champions League squad
|Crouch enters Premier League´s 100 club - and celebrates with the robot
|Zozulya leaves Rayo after fans call him Nazi
|Kane slams referee Lee Mason over ´dangerous´ Rodwell tackle
|Guardiola drops Bravo for West Ham clash
|Liverpool´s title hopes all but over, says Carragher
|Hazard names Man United as Chelsea´s main title rivals
|Brazil in ´sensational´ shape under Tite, says Costa
|Costa wants to emulate Ribery at Bayern Munich
|West Ham´s goal of the month was no contest – literally
|Cameroon v Ghana: Gyan wants an end to AFCON heartache
|Jesus does not care about strong defenders - Zabaleta
|Firmino banned from road after admitting drink-driving charge
|Adductor injury ends Bonaventura´s season
|Rhodes leaves Middlesbrough for Wednesday
|Hoeness unconcerned by Muller struggles
|Matic: Chelsea out to set record straight against Arsenal
|Anelka joins Roda JC in consultancy role
|Gabbiadini reveals Pelle´s role in Southampton switch
|Ivanovic ends nine-year Chelsea stay with Zenit switch
|Herrera admits Chelsea out of Manchester United´s reach
|Robben issues warning to Bayern as Arsenal tie looms
|All smiles for Gerrard as he begins new Liverpool role
|Dortmund laugh off Reus to Arsenal reports
|Kiyotake ends Sevilla nightmare with Cerezo return
|Premier League clubs record January profit despite continued big spending
|Klopp: I could never be friends with Diego Costa
|We are not completely stupid!: Wenger defends decision not to start Walcott
|Klopp plays down Mane knee injury
|Ronaldo hurt by Madrid boo-boys - Navas
|Mourinho missing Champions League as United boss reveals transfer plans
|Valencia sign Chile attacker Orellana
|Payet: I had unfinished business at Marseille
|Hogan makes Villa move
|Palace loan Liverpool outcast Sakho
|Drogba turns down Corinthians
|Hull complete Grosicki signing
|Transfer deadline day: Jese and Gabbiadini the headline movers
|Conte proud of Chelsea after Anfield draw
|Herrera to join Manchester City
|Chelsea draw shows we´re alive and kicking - Klopp
|Keeping Sigurdsson was crucial - Clement
|Middlesbrough capture Guedioura
|Bournemouth boss Howe bemoans difficult transfer window
|Payet makes Marseille return in extra-time win
|Inter in a good place despite Coppa Italia exit, says Icardi
|Heroic Watford stirred by FA Cup shock, says Mazzarri
|Krul makes AZ loan switch
|I´ve not even practiced free-kicks, admits David Luiz