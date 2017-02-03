Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0: Hosts fail to close gap to leaders

Brisbane Roar missed a chance to close the gap to unbeaten A-League leaders Sydney FC as they were held to a goalless draw at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

The Roar are the only team to deny Sydney maximum points on the road this season, having already played out a 1-1 draw on home soil in November.

But they were unable to improve on that showing and remain 16 points adrift of the summit, despite going close through Jamie MacLaren and Tommy Oar in the first half.

Sydney were equally threatening at the other end, with Jordy Buijs drawing saves from Michael Theo with a pair of free-kicks.

Thomas Broich rattled the crossbar with a header for Brisbane, while Theo produced another great save to keep out a flicked Alex Brosque attempt after the break.

Milos Ninkovic kicked a bottle by the dugout in a display of anger at being replaced by Bernie Ibini-Isei in the 61st minute, before Filip Holosko had a chance to snatch victory for Sydney but headed wide from close range.

Sydney's unbeaten run now stands at 19 matches, all but one of which have come this term.