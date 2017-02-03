Bilic rates Joe Hart but will not sign him for West Ham

Slaven Bilic is a fan of England goalkeeper Joe Hart but does not have any plans to sign him at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is on a season-long loan at Serie A club Torino from Manchester City, where he was replaced by Claudio Bravo after Pep Guardiola's appointment.

West Ham – along with Chelsea and Liverpool – have been linked with a permanent move for Hart at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

But despite rating him, Bilic claims he is very happy with his current goalkeeping options Adrian and Darren Randolph.

"We are heavily linked with every player looking for a move," Bilic said ahead of Saturday's trip to play Southampton in the Premier League.

"I rate Joe Hart really highly as a great goalkeeper and personality.

"On the other hand, if there is one position that I am not even thinking of changing it is goalkeeper because I have two great ones.

"So that is not the case, no."

The under-pressure Bilic insists he is not worried by rumours linking Roberto Mancini with his job after the Italian watched his former club City defeat the Hammers 4-0 at London Stadium on Wednesday.

"I am not surprised," he said. "Those rumours happened last year, it happened this year, it happens at most clubs.

"I am not worried about it. I am trying to do a good job and I think I am doing.

"Have there been discussions with the board? No, not at all."

West Ham sit 11th in the table after losing four of their last six games across all competitions without scoring.