Bayern optimistic over Boateng recovery

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is optimistic over Jerome Boateng's recovery from injury and is hopeful the defender will be available for the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie with Arsenal on March 7.

Boateng has yet to feature for Bayern in the second half of the season due to a shoulder problem and is still some way off making his comeback.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti expects him to resume squad training by the end of the month.

"We are satisfied with Jerome's recovery," Ancelotti said at a news conference ahead of Saturday's encounter with Schalke.

"He is very focused.

"We hope that he will soon be back. I think he could resume squad training by the end of February."

Franck Ribery also remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury, but the Frenchman is expected to return to the training pitch next week.

"Ribery's injury is just a little problem," Ancelotti added.

"He will probably resume individual training next week."

Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal, meanwhile, are ready to make their comeback in the match against Schalke after a brief spell on the sidelines.

"Thiago and Vidal have both trained the entire week," Ancelotti continued.

"They are in good shape and ready to play against Schalke.

"Joshua Kimmich is ill and not available."