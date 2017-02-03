Alli very happy at Tottenham – Pochettino shrugs off Bayern talk

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists Dele Alli is happy at White Hart Lane amid reports linking the England star to Bayern Munich.

Alli has been a driving force of Spurs' Premier League title challenge this season, racking up 13 goals across 30 often-imposing and impressive displays in all competitions.

Such exploits are rumoured to have brought the attacking midfielder into focus for the Bundesliga champions, but Pochettino paid little mind to such talk three days on from the mid-season transfer window closing.

"That [rumours] always happens when the players are good or when the coaching staff is good, when things are going well," he said ahead of Saturday's Premier League home match against Middlesbrough, where second-placed Spurs will aim to end a sequence of back-to-back draws.

"But he is very happy with us and Tottenham are creating a very good team and philosophy.

"He's enjoying his time here and there's no reason to be worried by that information."

2 - A comparison between Thiago from FC Bayern and Dele Alli (Tottenham) in the 2016/17 season. Addition? pic.twitter.com/PzrzsWE3fg — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 3, 2017

Tottenham have a recent history of their leading lights departing to join Europe's elite, with Gareth Bale following Luka Modric to Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £85million in 2013.