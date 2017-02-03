Aguero happy to fight for City place, says agent

Sergio Aguero will not seek a move away from Manchester City at the end of this season and is willing to fight for a starting spot at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Argentina striker's agent.

Aguero is in the familiar position of being City's top scorer, with 18 goals in 25 appearances this term, but he has fresh competition for his place as the club's attacking spearhead in the form of Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus lined up flanked by Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling as Aguero looked on from the bench at London Stadium on Wednesday, where the livewire trio proceeded to tear West Ham to ribbons in a 4-0 victory.

City boss Pep Guardiola praised Jesus' aggression and pressing after the match – cutting a contrast with his calls earlier in the campaign for Aguero to improve his all-round contribution, around the time he left the 28-year-old on the bench against Barcelona at Camp Nou in October.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the former Atletico Madrid man, but his representative Hernan Reguera assured the player is content with his current situation in Manchester.

"Yes, he is very, very happy – he will be there next season," he told The Guardian.

Nope. Four years on and still no idea how he got it in from there... #onthisday #mcfc pic.twitter.com/hzBuJKUi2p — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 3, 2017

Asked whether Aguero was willing to contest his favoured central attacking berth with Jesus, who can also be deployed on the left, Reguera replied: "No problem."

Guardiola's men return to action on Sunday in the Premier League, at home to Swansea City.